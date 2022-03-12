SOURCE: Panthers Aggressively Pursuing Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Carolina Panthers are one of several teams after Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- The Carolina Panthers are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback must first waive his no-trade clause before any deal can be finalized.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Carolina is not expected to offer safety Jeremy Chinn in any deal. However, defensive end Brian Burns, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn could be on table in a trade, along with multiple picks.

Mock drafts having Houston taking prospects like Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon Kayvon Thibodeaux with the third pick. The Texans also are in need of addressing the cornerback position following the release of Terrence Mitchell.

The Panthers attempted to trade for Watson last offseason before reports surfaced of his lawsuits. Although Watson will not be criminally charged, he still faces 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Panthers owner David Tepper has been adamant about adding a franchise quarterback since buying the team in 2018. Since then, Carolina has started Cam Newton, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

"That's the most important position on the field," Tepper said in 2020. "Unless you have that guy that for sure gets you to playoffs and Super Bowls, you have to keep reevaluating that because that's the only thing that matters is Super Bowls."

On Friday, a grand jury in Houston elected not to indict Watson on criminal charges, leaving the civil lawsuits. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has been adamant about clearing up all lawsuits before the start of next season.

"We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did,” Hardin said. “Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.

"Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.

“It's time to let Deshaun move on.”

Watson still could face a suspension from the league for violating the conduct code. Former Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for six games in 2010 after being accused of sexually assault against a college student.

The Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are likely to be active in the Watson sweepstakes. Seattle might hold the most draft capital after trading away nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The Panthers currently own the No. 6 pick in the draft, but will not select again until Day 3 in the fourth round. Seattle owns the No. 9 pick, plus two choices in the second round and another in the third. New Orleans picks 18th, Pittsburgh has the 20th and Tampa chooses 27th.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio is expected to move fast in trading Watson before the start of free agency March 16. Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension during the 2020 season and will be owed $35 million next year.

"My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward," Caserio said at the combine.