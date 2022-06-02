Watson's $5,000: Spa Owner, Plaintiffs Disagree What Texans QB Paid For

According to a published report, massage therapists and the owner of the spa frequented by the former Houston quarterback paid are at odds over what the payment supposedly covered.

HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits after a new case was opened earlier this week. Now, the plot has thickened to involve a witness who could have evidence indicating Watson attempted to pay to keep his massage arrangements discreet.

According to USA Today, Houston spa owner Dionne Louis testified in one of the current pending cases against Watson that he paid her $5,000 simply because “he’s a nice person.” Several plaintiffs pressing charges against Watson worked Louis' facility during the time of alleged incidents involving the three-time Pro Bowler, and they tell a different story regarding the payment.

Nia Smith, the latest plaintiff to open a case against Watson, said that Louis facilitated Watson's massages and knew the quarterback was attempting to have sex with therapists during or following sessions. Smith also stated that Louis invoked the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination when asked about text messages she exchanged with Watson.

Per USA Today's report, Smith's lawsuit features multiple text messages from Louis in which she says Watson gave her $5,000. One text message read “I told you I’ll show you how to get money from men that’s my specialty."

Louis recently said in a statement that the claims made by Smith were “ludicrous” and that she had a pattern of "this type of stuff in the past." According to prosecuting lawyer, Tony Buzbee, a 24th lawsuit is set to be filed later in the near future.

Smith elected to open her case after watching HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" last week. Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two other therapists who also have accused Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct, criticized the Cleveland Browns in trading for Watson and later offering a new fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million.

“It’s just like a big ‘Screw you,'” Solis told HBO. “That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed at a league meeting earlier this month that thinks the NFL was "nearing the end" of its investigation but couldn't give a timeline for when a ruling might be made. The league office opened its own private investigation of Watson last season following the first set of lawsuits. On HBO, Solis, Hayes and Buzbee all said they have yet to be contacted by the NFL.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, released a video statement prior to the interview airing, saying that Watson had consensual sexual relations with three of the complainants.

“Nobody really wanted to deal much with the fact that two different grand juries found there were no criminal events, Hardin said. "The grand jury decides probable cause—is there any basis for believing there was a crime committed, whether it’s a felony or a misdemeanor. And both of those grand juries found no probable cause to believe any crime at all was committed."

The Texans are set to face the Browns for the first time in the post-Watson era at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4. TexansDaily.com will continue to stay up to date with the proceedings and ramifications of the allegations made against Watson.