Deshaun Watson Timetable for NFL Suspension of Texans Ex QB?
HOUSTON -- When will former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended? Currently, there isn't a timetable.
Following a three-day disciplinary hearing with NFL and NFLPA officer, Sue L. Robinson, Watson is awaiting the verdict for his status on the 2022 season. According to reports, a decision could be made any time from prior to the holiday weekend all the way until July 11.
Robinson is expected to "take her time" with the verdict, according to ESPN. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the league is pushing for a year-long suspension against the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback following the settlements of 20 of his 24 active civil lawsuits.
Watson still currently has four open civil lawsuits against his name for sexual misconduct and sexual assault.
Texans Team MVP in 2022? Top 3 Candidates
As the Houston Texans prepare for the 2022 season, here's the three likely candidates to take home internal MVP honors
Amid Texans Rumors, Is This the Problem with Jimmy G Trade?
Texans GM Nick Caserio was with the Patriots during this alleged “bitchiness.” If he privately agrees with the assertions? It makes the gossip look that much more silly.
Can Texans Compete with Best New QB and WR Duos in NFL?
While Mills and Cooks are not an established combo, the Texans are in a better situation than last season which could lend to more success in the passing game.
Texans' Davis Mills Joins Tom Brady on 'Best Team Money Can Buy'
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills made an appearance on the NFL.com Best Team Money Can Buy' Build roster.
Do Texans Have NFL’s Worst LBs?
Pro Football Focus has little faith in the Texans' linebackers.
Texans' Kyle Allen Falls Short Of Top-20 Backup QB Ranking
Houston Texans' Kyle Allen falls short of placing top-20 among backup quarterbacks in the league.
Ranking the Texans Top 3 Offseason Moves
These three moves were the highlights of Houston's offseason.
How High Can Texans QB Davis Mills Fly in 2022?
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has done his duty to give quarterback Davis Mills more offensive weapons, and now Mills needs to show off what he can do with them.
Should the union or league elect to appeal the decision, commissioner Roger Goodell "will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,'' per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.
On Monday, one of the four active civil suits was amended to name the Texans a defendant in the case. Prosecuting lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement that there is "overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson's behavior."
Watson was traded in March to the Cleveland Browns after two grand juries elected not to press criminal charges. Cleveland sent Houston three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round pick in return for Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick.
Watson has maintained his innocence throughout the process and stated he would not be settling. Earlier this offseason, The New York Times released a report stating that Watson was in contact with 68 massage therapist during an 18-month span starting in the spring of 2020.
TexansDaily.com will keep you up to date on Watson's ruling and the potential case against the Texans' organization.