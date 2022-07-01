Deshaun Watson Timetable for NFL Suspension of Texans Ex QB?

Following a three-day hearing with the NFLPA, a verdict is expected to be made against former Houston Texans QB Deshaun "soon."

HOUSTON -- When will former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended? Currently, there isn't a timetable.

Following a three-day disciplinary hearing with NFL and NFLPA officer, Sue L. Robinson, Watson is awaiting the verdict for his status on the 2022 season. According to reports, a decision could be made any time from prior to the holiday weekend all the way until July 11.

Robinson is expected to "take her time" with the verdict, according to ESPN. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the league is pushing for a year-long suspension against the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback following the settlements of 20 of his 24 active civil lawsuits.

Watson still currently has four open civil lawsuits against his name for sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Should the union or league elect to appeal the decision, commissioner Roger Goodell "will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,'' per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

On Monday, one of the four active civil suits was amended to name the Texans a defendant in the case. Prosecuting lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement that there is "overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson's behavior."

Watson was traded in March to the Cleveland Browns after two grand juries elected not to press criminal charges. Cleveland sent Houston three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round pick in return for Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Watson has maintained his innocence throughout the process and stated he would not be settling. Earlier this offseason, The New York Times released a report stating that Watson was in contact with 68 massage therapist during an 18-month span starting in the spring of 2020.

TexansDaily.com will keep you up to date on Watson's ruling and the potential case against the Texans' organization.