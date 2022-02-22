Could Desmond King's Adaptability Help Him Re-Sign With Texans?

Desmond King was a bright spot for the Houston Texans defense down the stretch and could warrant a second contract

HOUSTON -- What's the cornerback outlook with the Houston Texans?

Houston finished top 10 in takeaways with 25 but also finished 23rd in pass defense on the way to a 4-13 season. After mixed reviews, Terrence Mitchell is set to return, as is nickel cornerback Tavierre Thomas.

One name that should be on Texans general manager Nick Caserio's radar is Desmond King. Signed initially to play in the slot, King shifted to the boundary due to lack of depth at the position and impressed late.

Texans cornerback coach Dino Vasso said Tuesday at the new coaching staff introductory press conference that the transition went well for King.

"You're talking about a guy who hasn't played corner since college and he took the move pretty well," Vasso said. "It's not an easy transition and if you polled everyone in this room ask them 'what is Des' optimum position?' most would say nickel."

King played the final seven weeks of the season on the perimeter and transitioned back to his ties from Iowa. He recorded an interception in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers while also breaking up three passes.

Agreeing to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, King could return to Houston not just for defense, but also for special teams. A former All-Pro punt returner for the Los Angeles Chargers, King averaged 9.1 yards per return in 17 attempts.

Vasso did not comment on if King was on the team's radar of players from last season to re-sign. He spoke highly of his adaptability and cited his tenacity to continue to improve each week.

"He embraced it," Vasso said. "He did what was best for the team and not necessarily what was best for Desmond King. You win with football players like that."