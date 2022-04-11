Coach Lovie Smith on Returning Texans Players: 'They Want to Be Here'

Texans coach Lovie Smith explains how the 16 re-signees are buying into the rebuild culture in Houston

HOUSTON -- For any team in a rebuild, it's best to identify the quickest path to success. The Houston Texans are entering step 3 of a hopeful quick turnaround under new coach Lovie Smith.

Step one was to identify which players on one-year deals would be brought back for a second go around. Step two was convincing them to stay and buy into the culture set in place by Smith and general manager Nick Caserio.

"These are guys that had an opportunity to sign elsewhere after being in out system and chose to come back," Smith said Monday. "They believe in us being able to turn it around and continuing the process."

The Texans re-signed 16 players from the 2021 season, primarily focusing on the defensive side. Smith had been adamant about wanting to build through reps, meaning having players that already are accustomed to the system were a priority signing for the organization. Several of the top returnees include linebacker Christian Kirksey, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, defensive lineman Maliek Collins, safety Terrance Brooks and cornerback Desmond King. Smith compared the signings to a marriage, stating how it's a two-way street between ownership and the free agents to both be invested in the future long-term goals. "We want those guys to be the leaders and show the rest of the guys how we do things," Smith said. "Again, four wins is not enough, but there are some things that you like." Smith spoke highly of Grugier-Hill's versatility and ability to be an interchangeable part of the defense. Last season, the former special teams ace played all three linebacker spots due to injuries, leading Houston in tackles with 108 stops. Kamu Grugier-Hill

Signed to a new one-year deal worth $4 million, Grugier-Hill's role could decide who else will start opposite him in the base formation.

Kirksey primarily played the team's MIKE backer up the middle when healthy. Second-year standout Garret Wallow filled in at both WILL and SAM linebacker reps.

The trio in place might not be the three that start Week 1. Houston also signed former Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year deal and traded a 2023 late-round pick to the New York Jets for Blake Cashman.

"Last year we were going through the process, we like what we saw from [Reeves-Maybin]," Smith said of the new linebacker. "Those are guys we need to get in, go to work and we'll see exactly how they fit." Houston's defense finished 31st overall last season but did improve in terms of takeaways. In the final season of the Bill O'Brien era, the Texans recorded just nine takeaways, three of which came on interceptions. A year later, Houston finished top 10 in that category with 25. Smith and Caserio are looking to fortify a foundation that will help continue the Texans' rebuild. This isn't to say that every player re-signed will be in the building when the team finally returns to the postseason or reaches the next stage of the process, but their impact in 2021 brought them back for another go-around. Obo Okoronkwo

Players who were retained believe in what Smith and the staff can accomplish. That might have been one of the bigger selling points to Caserio in terms of offering a second contract.

"The guys are locked in, ready to go and you can see and feel that belief that they have in us being able to get it done," Smith said.