Texans Hit Waiver Wire, Claim Falcons DB Kendall Sheffield

The Texans are bringing in Houston native Kendall Sheffield through the waiver wire

The Houston Texans are adding another cornerback to their roster for the offseason. 

According to ESPN, the Texans have claimed former Falcons corner, Kendall Sheffield, on the waiver wire. Sheffield was waived following the addition of Las Vegas receiver Bryan Edwards.

In a corresponding move, Houston released cornerback Reggie Robertson and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel.

Kendall Sheffield

Kendall Sheffield

Kendall Sheffield

Sheffield is a Houston native, playing his high school football at Fort Bend Marshall in Missouri City. He was one of the top cornerbacks in the nation when coming out of high school in 2015, initially committing to Alabama before electing to transfer.

Sheffield would spend one season at Blinn Junior College before transferring to Ohio State. He immediately became a factor in the team's secondary, being named a starter for the 2017 season. That year, he recorded career-high 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Falcons in 2019, Sheffield primarily saw reps on special teams but did work his way into a part-time starting role during his three seasons with the organization.

Sheffield played in 38 games, making 20 starts — 11 of which came during his rookie year. During his tenure, he posted an overall defensive grade of 47.5 in 2019 before seeing his production decrease to 40.3 in 2020, according to PFF.

In 2021, Sheffield missed the majority of the early camp with a foot injury. He did not return until October and only saw significant action against Detroit and Buffalo toward the season's conclusion.

Kendall Sheffield 

Kendall Sheffield 

Kendall Sheffield 

In his two best seasons, Sheffield gave up over 1,000 yards on 85 receptions. Houston likely will consider the 5-10, 212-pound cornerback as a nickel defender only. Currently, the Texans seem content inside with breakout star Tavierre Thomas and veteran Desmond King.

Houston is looking for better results in its secondary following last season. New coach Lovie Smith told reporters throughout the offseason about the team's need for a legitimate No. 1 cornerback. In 2021, the Texans allowed the third-most big plays (20-plus yards) in coverage while finishing 23rd in pass defense. 

Over draft weekend, the Texans used the No. 3 pick on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and added Memphis' Jacobi Francis and Sam Houston State's Tristan McCollum as undrafted free agents. Houston begins voluntary OTAs starting May 24.

