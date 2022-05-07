Which Undrafted Free Agent Could Be "Steal" For Texans?

Two players for the Houston Texans have a chance to make an impact out the gate

HOUSTON -- J.C. Jackson, Jason Peters, Kurt Warner. All three have one thing in common despite playing different positions; none were selected on draft weekend.

Peters will one day be a Hall of Fame left tackle and perhaps the greatest Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman. Jackson went from being a fringe roster player to an All-Pro cornerback. Warner, well, you know how things went down on the 'Greatest Show on Turf' offense with the Rams.

Could the Houston Texans have their own rising undrafted star? If so, there are two prospects with the best chance to carve out a role in Year 1.

On offense, Houston tight end Seth Green joins a roster missing a productive "Y" tight end. That will be the biggest adjustment for his game if he hopes to fight for first-team reps with fifth-round pick Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State.

Green began his career at Minnesota as a quarterback and often was used in the wildcat formation for designed runs. In three seasons, he recorded 115 attempts and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground. Golden Gophers coach PJ Fleck elected to move him full-time to receiver.

After transferring back home to Houston, Dana Holgorsen elected to try him more at tight end. He was limited in his reps in terms of blocking but did manage to carve out a niche as a receiver, recording 13 catches and three touchdowns.

Houston plans to run more two-tight end formations under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Second-year standout Brevin Jordan is set to start, but he'll be used as a flex-type rather than an in-line blocker.

Green offers versatility and physicality in terms of his attributes. New tight ends coach Tim Bernobich has said in the past that he looks for players with upside and a willingness to learn different traits.

Should Green become more effective as a blocker, that might be enough to make the final 53-man roster? Antony Auclair or Pharaoh Brown are veterans, but neither should be considered roster locks — especially if Green and Quitoriano flourish this summer.

Defensively, Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel might make the case of finding playing time on special teams while learning under Lovie Smith. His biggest attribute is experience, and he has plenty of it.

A three-year starter for the Cowboys, Harvell-Peel worked both safety spots during his time under Mike Gundy. He arguably was OSU's most diverse defensive player, finding success against both the run and in a zone-heavy system.

Harvell-Peel recorded 70-plus tackles in two of his three years. He finished with 10 interceptions in coverage and 20 pass deflections. Harvell-Peel also recorded 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, two of which came in his final season.

The Texans are looking for versatility and athleticism on defense. That was evident during the draft when making selections with prospects such as Baylor safety Jalen Pitre and Alabama linebacker Christian Harris.

Pitre has experience at both safety spots and inside as the Bears' "STAR" defender. Harris, a three-year starter for Nick Saban, initially was one of Louisiana's top safeties before transitioning to the second level.

Harvell-Peel fits the mold of what Houston is looking for in terms of versatility. He's played in a two-high safety set and played in the box against the run. He's also aggressive in terms of coverage, willing to put his body on the line to make a play and save a touchdown.

Currently, Harvell-Peel might have the best chance of the two to make the roster due to the players at the position. Along with Pitre, the Texans currently have Eric Murray, MJ Stewart, Jonathan Owens, Grayland Arnold and Terrance Brooks, none of which are guaranteed to start Week 1.