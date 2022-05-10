Texans Trust Veteran Experience In Fixing Pass Rushing Concerns

After adding four pass rusher to fix the front seven, the Houston Texans' defensive line looks stable entering the 2022 season

HOUSTON -- Leave it up to Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio to be two steps ahead of everyone else in terms of evaluating talents. And fans actually thought a bottom-five pass rush was getting an upgrade.

Despite passing on defensive ends in the 2022 draft, the Texans improved at defensive end. With the addition of Buffalo Bills' Jerry Hughes, there are four options with potential to fight for first-team reps opposite 2021 breakout defender Jonathan Greenard.

If the Texans go younger, Los Angeles Rams' Obo Okoronkwo likely gets the first crack at reps as the team's strong-side edge. Should Houston go for the experience, the combination of Hughes and fellow Bills alum Mario Addison potentially creates a problem. And somewhere in the middle is Seattle pass rusher Rasheem Green, who agreed to terms earlier this offseason.

It's another step forward in the process for the Texans. This time, it comes with years of experience.

The hope for new Texans coach Lovie Smith is that Greenard can build off his success from last season. Although limited to just 12 games, the third-year pro finished with team-highs in sacks (8.0) and tackles for loss (9.0). Greenard also led Houston in quarterback hits with 12.

There's reason for upside with Greenard as the team's top defensive end, but Houston needs more than a name on the rise. Last season, the Texans finished 28th in sacks with 32. Only Greenard finished with more than four on the season among the other nine players credited with a takedown.

Hughes, 33, is entering his 13th NFL season and might be entering more of a teacher role than a full-fledged starter. After fizzling with the Indianapolis Colts, he shined for nine years as Buffalo's most consistent pass rusher.

Of the 58 career sacks, 53 have comes as a member of the Bills Mafia. Addison, 34, also found success in Sean McDermott's Buffalo nickel defense, recording 12 sacks in two years.

Addison also is well-versed in the four-man rush front, having played seven seasons under Ron Rivera as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

In a rotational role, Okoronkwo developed into a situational pass rusher with starting potential. He's coming off a career season in L.A., recording 19 pressures, eight quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

The biggest downside with Okoronkwo is his rep count. Houston is banking on upside and potential rather than experience. In three seasons, Okoronkwo never recorded more than 30 percent of defensive snaps in a year.

As for Green, he likely is the prospect with the most upside. Last season, he tallied 15 quarterback hits, 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As Seattle's strong side end, Green also saw more reps than Okoronkwo, playing in 67 percent of snaps.

Last season, the Texans were about finding a foundational. This year, Caserio is willing to be a bit more aggressive in his approach. Addison and Hughes provide stability and veteranship in some capacity for Smith's defensive look.

Okoronkwo possess the upside in a new formation. Green has the production in a similar defense. And quartet as a whole compared to last season? On a good year alone, they should tally near 32 sacks combined.

Greenard can clean up the rest of the way.

Sometimes new is better. Other times, experience takes control. In a way, Houston addressed both issues in its pass rush this offseason without banking on a rising prospect to hopefully hit his mark.

Perhaps add a win or two to Houston's record should one — if not all four — pass rusher hit coming out the gate.