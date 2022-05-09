'It's Ridiculous': Texans GM Nick Caserio Cautiously Optimistic On Rookie Impact

HOUSTON -- There are expectations and then there's reality. Somewhere in the middle is where the Houston Texans' draft class sits entering rookie minicamp.

Nine prospects were selected by Texans general manager Nick Caserio during the 2022 draft, and 10 more were signed as undrafted free agents. The start of practice will give Houston an early indication on where prospects sit amongst the veterans in terms of athleticism and help.

Caserio, however, is looking at the bigger picture.

"Trying to determine what type of a role a rookie is going to play when they walk in a building is ridiculous because they haven't even been here," Caserio said Monday at the Texans annual golf tournament. "We have to start from square one when you come in the building, learn from people in the building that are actually going to help you become a better pro and better player and not worry about things you can't control."

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Texas A&M's Kenyon Green Baylor's Jalen Pitre

The Texans early draft selections of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green are likely two candidates fans are hoping can shine out the gate. Last season, Houston allowed 44 total sacks and struggled to find consistency in the rushing attack.

Although the Texans finished top 10 in takeaways under now-coach Lovie Smith, they ranked 23rd in pass coverage. Smith made it a priority this offseason to address the secondary, adding veterans MJ Stewart and Steven Nelson in free agency while electing to draft Stingley and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round.

"If you go back to my comments I made, I didn't think we were good enough on the back end," Smith said Monday. "For us to really take another step, cornerbacks was one of those positions I talked about. I think we addressed it in free agency... we're better now."

Smith also runs under the impression of maturity first rather than draft stock. If a player isn't adjusting to NFL speed accordingly, they will continue to work in practice before seeing the field.

This could be the case with several young defensive prospects. Alabama linebacker Christian Harris has only played the positions for three seasons and never has worked in a 4-3 defensive look. Pitre often moved around under first Matt Rhule and later Dave Aranda as a hybrid defender.

Offensively, the Texans are hopeful to have slot receiver John Metchie III back at some point this season due to his consistency at Alabama. The 6-foot pass-catcher suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship game in December after leading the Crimson Tide with 96 receptions during the regular season.

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports Alabama's John Metchie III Florida's Dameon Pierce Alabama's Christian Harris

Metchie said following his selection that he should be ready to work on-field drills starting in July, but the final verdict would come from the Texans' medical and coach staff. As for those drafted on Day 3, both Caserio and Smith could see them as long-term projects rather than Day 1 contributors.

"It's disrespectful to other players in the league when you start comparing yourself to players who have been around four, five, six years when quite frankly you haven't done anything," Caserio said. "The focus is one work, it's on getting better and it's on learning on program and understanding that the people in our building and here to make them a better pro."

Texans rookie minicamp will begin Friday at NRG Stadium and conclude Sunday, May 15.