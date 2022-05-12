Stanford Bros Reunite: Texans Sign Thomas Booker To Rookie Contract

Thomas Booker is back with Davis Mills for good after signing his rookie contract

HOUSTON -- Another Houston Texans rookie is signed through their first contract.

The Texans and Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker have come to terms on a four-year deal through the 2026 season. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and later confirmed by a source to TexansDaily.com.

A three-year starter on the Cardinal defensive line, Booker is expected to play more defensive tackle than defensive end in Lovie Smith's four-man rush. He also is close with current Texans' starting quarterback Davis Mills as the two were teammates for three seasons in Palo Alto.

"This is something that I've dreamed about since I was in middle school so this has been years, if not a decade in the making," Booker said following his selection last month. "I'm so excited to get down to Houston, help the team out, become a contributor any way I can, and again, link up with my college QB Davis [Mills]."



One of the more physical bull-rushers in the Pac-12, Booker finished the 2021 season with 59 total tackles, five for losses and a sack. For his career, he has tallied 159 tackles, 20.5 for losses, 9.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio that during the pre-draft process, Houston fell for Booker's upside as a more well-rounded interior defensive lineman. He is expected to learn behind veteran Maliek Collins during his rookie season while hopefully developing into a full-time defender in the rotation on the line.

"Maybe him and Davis can compete to see who is the smartest guy on the team. Smart, productive player," Caserio said. "I would say his skill set and playing style kind of fits some of the things we're doing defensively. So decided add him to the group."

Booker told reporters last month that he was immediately drawn to the Texans' defensive front, but also Smith. The new Texans coach has worked with a handful of high-end defensive linemen, including Tommie Harris when he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Harris, a former first-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2004, was named to the second-team All-Pro roster in 2005. He also was a three-time Pro Bowler and the anchor to Chicago's defensive line on the way to NFC Championship title in 2005.

"This is something I'm super excited about, specifically with the coaching staff, with Lovie, with my D-line coaches," Booker said. "Getting to talk to them at the top-30 visit is one of the best things I got to do the entire offseason, so I'm excited to get working with them and grind."

Booker becomes the third rookie Texan to sign his contract, joining Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Houston still must come to terms with six other draftees, including LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

The Texans begin rookie minicamp on Friday, May 13.