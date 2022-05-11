Skip to main content

'Texans Grabbed A Tremendous Player': Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher High On Kenyon Green's Potential

After watching him shine three seasons at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is excited to see what's next for Kenyon Green with the Texans

HOUSTON -- Texas A&M offensive linemen and the first round of the NFL draft. There's something about it that just sounds right.

Luckily for the Aggies, Kenyon Green ended the five-year drought last month in the middle of the 2022 NFL Draft. He also will stay close to home as the newest member of the Houston Texans.

Green, A&M's top prospect drafted since Myles Garrett in 2017, is hopeful to become the next great name in Aggie history at the professional level. The Texans are hopeful that he'll compete for first-team reps from the start at either left guard or right tackle.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher knows first-hand what the do-it-all offensive lineman can do in the trenches. He watched for three seasons as a rising prospect from Atascocita into one of the finest players he's ever coached.

kenyon green

Kenyon Green

Kenyon Green

Kenyon Green

Kenyon Green

Kenyon Green

“He’s extremely talented, but he also has all those intangibles that a great player has and a great teammate has and a great person has,” Fisher said earlier this month at the Houston Touchdown Club event. “You combine that with great physical skills, and you have a great player, and that’s what the (Texans) got.”

When Fisher elected to leave Florida State to become the Aggies' next head coach, he was tasked with building a recruiting class from the ground up. One of the biggest expectations for A&M was to add local talent across the state in order to stop the surplus of prospects leaving for top-tier programs in conference such as LSU and Alabama.

Green became the second major name to pledge his name to A&M's 2019 recruiting class, trailing only Converse Judson's defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Leal was the second A&M player selected in the 2022 draft, hearing his name called by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 84 pick.

Fisher has never shied away from starting freshman Week 1 if they are the best option. That was the case with Green, who joined A&M's practices in June and began working with the first-team offense a week later.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

tyrod mills
Play

Nick Caserio Satisfied With Davis Mills At Forefront of Texans QB Room

With second-year prospect Davis Mills leading the way, general manager Nick Caserio is satisfied with the Houston Texans' quarterback room.

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17449797
Play

Houston's Honey Badger: Texans Sign Baylor Safety Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre becomes the first Texans' draft selection to sign his rookie contract

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17251896
Play

Texans Free Agent DeMarcus Walker Visits Colts and Titans

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Derek Stingley JR.
Play

Texans Draft Stingley Over Sauce, Reveal 3 Reasons Why

NFL reporter Jim Trotter gave an insight into why the Houston Texans selected Derek Stingley Jr. third overall, ahead of Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago
6 hours ago
mahomes tex
Play

Texans Week 1: Visit from Chiefs - NFL Schedule Rumor

The Houston Texans are learning what their 2022 regular season schedule will look like.

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Lovie Smith & Nick Caserio
Play

Texans Strength of Schedule: Where Does Houston Rank in 2022?

Expectations for the Texans in 2022 aren't very high, but can they use their schedule as an excuse?

By Timm HammMay 10, 2022
May 10, 2022
NFL
Play

Texans Trust Veteran Experience In Fixing Pass Rushing Concerns

After adding four pass rusher to fix the front seven, the Houston Texans' defensive line looks stable entering the 2022 season

By Cole ThompsonMay 10, 2022
May 10, 2022
Davis Mills
Play

Super Bowl Champ: Texans' Mills An 'Up And Comer'

Two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy has praised Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills, saying he's an "up and coming one."

By Anthony WoodMay 10, 2022
May 10, 2022

“He started from the day he got here,” Fisher said. “He’s very talented, but even as gifted as he is, that’s the least thing (about him). It’s his character, his intelligence, his work ethic, all the intangibles."

Fisher said that one of the top traits of Green was his hand size and placement. Behind the 39-inch hands is a 325-pound lineman that stabilized the Aggies' rushing attack for three seasons with a combination of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane.

Hand size isn't everything, but it is a physical trait that bodes well for Green in the pros. In large part, Fisher is certain it will give his former offensive lineman a "last second push" to protect quarterback Davis Mills against the rush.

“You have a physical guy who’s 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds and he can play guard or tackle because he has an 83-inch wingspan,” Fisher said. “That (wingspan) is like most tackles — guys who are 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7. A lot of guys can (just) block you, but he can move the big guys and he’s athletic enough to block the skill guys."

960x0

Kenyon Green

Green-Kenyon-USATSI-17826558

Kenyon Green

USATSI_17815412

Kenyon Green

Time will tell if Green has a better track record that the previous four linemen selected in the last decade during the first round. Only Atlanta Falcons' Jake Matthews is still with the team that selected him. Luke Joeckel is out of the league while Cedric Ogbuehi and Germain Ifedi are backups.

The talent is there for Green. So is the chance. To Fisher, that's enough to bet on the upside and his future with the Texans.

Said Fisher: "He checks all the boxes. You combine that with great athletic ability and you have a great player. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t have an unbelievable career in pro football.”

tyrod mills
News

Nick Caserio Satisfied With Davis Mills At Forefront of Texans QB Room

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
USATSI_17449797
News

Houston's Honey Badger: Texans Sign Baylor Safety Jalen Pitre

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_17251896
News

Texans Free Agent DeMarcus Walker Visits Colts and Titans

By Texans Daily Staff5 hours ago
Derek Stingley JR.
News

Texans Draft Stingley Over Sauce, Reveal 3 Reasons Why

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago
mahomes tex
News

Texans Week 1: Visit from Chiefs - NFL Schedule Rumor

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
Lovie Smith & Nick Caserio
News

Texans Strength of Schedule: Where Does Houston Rank in 2022?

By Timm HammMay 10, 2022
NFL
News

Texans Trust Veteran Experience In Fixing Pass Rushing Concerns

By Cole ThompsonMay 10, 2022
Davis Mills
News

Super Bowl Champ: Texans' Mills An 'Up And Comer'

By Anthony WoodMay 10, 2022