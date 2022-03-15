Tight End Pharaoh Brown Re-Signs With Texans; Draft Impact?

Although the Houston Texans are adding back Pharaoh Brown, the team could still upgrade at tight end

HOUSTON --The Houston Texans are bringing back tight end Pharaoh Brown on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to Pro Football Network. Houston was interested in adding a tight end this offseason after mix play from its starters.

Brown, 27, has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Texans. During that time, he's recorded 37 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Brown is considered a "traditional" tight end, primarily seeing reps on the line of scrimmage.

Pharaoh Brown Pharaoh Brown Pharaoh Brown

Brown becomes the second tight end re-signed by Texans general manager Nick Caserio this offseason. On Monday, Houston agreed to terms with blocking tight end Antony Auclair on a one-year deal. He spent the previous four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping them win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Houston also is expecting growth from rookie tight end Brevin Jordan. A fifth-round draft pick out of Miami, Jordan became the go-to red zone target for rookie quarterback Davis Mills, recording 20 catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Texans coach Lovie Smith believes that Jordan is not suited to play the "traditional Y" position in the offense. New tight ends coach Tim Berbenich called offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's offense a "tight end friendly system" meaning Houston needed to prioritize the position.

"I believe in having multiple tight ends," Smith said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. "One more of a Y. The other one, the move guy, and then that third guy kind of a combination of both. We had some pretty good tight ends, I thought, this past year."

Pharaoh Brown Pharaoh Brown Pharaoh Brown

The Texans currently have nine pics on the 2022 NFL draft, one of which could be used on a tight end so add more competition to their room. Last season, Houston carried four tight ends on the 53-man roster, electing to leave one inactive on Sundays.