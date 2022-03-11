Which Positions Must Texans Improve This Offseason?

With six days to go until the 2022 league year begins, which positions should Houston Texans fans expect their team to focus on in free agency? Well...according to one reporter, the answer is all of them.

The Texans' roster is perhaps one of the weakest in the league, leading up to free agency. Once the new league year kicks off and Houston's pending free agents have departed, its roster will have just three Pro Bowl appearances and zero All-Pro honors amongst the remaining 46 players (excluding Deshaun Watson for obvious reasons).

Davis Mills Rex Burkhead David Culley

Name a spot where Houston doesn't need improvement? Davis Mills played better down the stretch, but the jury is still out on whether he's a long-term answer. With the Texans still in the nascent stages of a rebuild, it feels likely they give Mills a chance to continue that development before deciding next offseason on whether he's the future. The entire defense basically needs to be re-signed or replaced with upwards of seven starters hitting free agency. With Rex Burkhead the only veteran back on the roster, the RB room is in desperate need of youth and speed. David Culley getting four wins out of this roster remains astounding. - Kevin Patra, NFL.com.

It is hard to argue with Patra's take. Houston needs reinforcements everywhere.

Realistically, the Texans currently need to source a starter at: Center, guard (2?), running back, slot receiver, defensive end, linebacker (2), cornerback (2), and safety (2?). And these additions really would be the bare minimum.

Justin Reid Maliek Collins Kamu Grugier-Hill

IF Caserio is able to re-sign the likes of safety Justin Reid, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, it would at the very least alleviate some of the pressure heading into the draft in dropping those positions down the 'needs' list.

Nevertheless, the Texans need Caserio to keep hitting singles, doubles, and the occasional home run like he did last offseason if they're to be turned around any time soon.