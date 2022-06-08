Texans Ex QB Deshaun Watson Ends Social Media Silence
HOUSTON -- Cleveland Browns and former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took to social media Tuesday following an article published by The New York Times stating that he met with at least 66 female massage therapists during a span of 17 months.
Watson is facing 24 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault claims filed by multiple massage therapists.
For the first time since his introductory press conference with Cleveland, Watson posted to his Instagram, in this case a set of rap lyrics that read: “See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”
Since his arrival in Cleveland, Watson has vehemently denied all wrongdoings and will continue to clear his name of all charges before the start of the new season.
"What I can continue to do is tell the truth," Watson said in March. "And that is I have never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman in my life."
In The Times' findings, Watson was "provided women" from New U Salon Spa in Houston after the Pro Bowl quarterback paid up to $5,000 for services. According to the latest report, Dionne Louis, the owner of the spa, set up appointments for Watson. Additionally, some of the women were not licensed to perform massages in the state of Texas.
One of the therapists told The Times that the quarterback “begged her for oral sex.” Another therapist said that Watson's behavior in three different instances would "grow worse during every massage.” In one instance, Watson asked the plaintiff "to go inside of his anus."
Per the report: By the third session, when the plaintiff tried to massage his legs, Watson became aggressive and "demanded that she only massage his buttocks and made her massage that area." He repeatedly requested that the plaintiff have sex with him.
According to The Times, Nia Smith, the plaintiff who filed the 23rd charge against Watson, posted CashApp receipts and text messages from Watson on her social media with the comment, “I could really expose you. ''It was also reported that Watson had a non-disclosure agreement in his locker room provided by the Texans' director of security, Brent Naccara.
Per the report, Watson would give copies of these NDAs for the women to sign when he received a massage. Per one lawsuit, he told a plaintiff that she had to sign in order to be paid. The Times reported that it was "unclear" if the Texans front office knew how many massages the quarterback was receiving.
“It’s unclear whether the Texans knew how many massages Watson was getting or who was providing them. But their resources helped support his massage habit away from the team. Watson acknowledged in a deposition that the Texans arranged for him to have “a place” at The Houstonian. He used the fitness club, dined there and also set up massages in hotel rooms.” - Jenny Vrentas, The New York Times
The Texans are set to face the Browns for the first time in the post-Watson era at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4. TexansDaily.com will continue to stay up to date with the proceedings and ramifications of the allegations made against Watson.