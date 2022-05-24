Skip to main content

Pleasant Surprise: Texans Star WR Reports to Voluntary OTAs

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was a full participant at voluntary OTAs Tuesday

HOUSTON -- Voluntary OTAs aren't required for veterans. That didn't stop Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks from being one of the first on the field at NRG Stadium's practice facility early Tuesday morning. 

Cooks practiced for the first time this season after missing voluntary minicamp workouts in April. Although it might mean little to the public eye, it certainly is setting the tone among veterans in terms of what is expected by new coach Lovie Smith

"I’m extremely excited to continue working with him," Texans quarterback Davis Mills said of Cooks last month. "He has a ton of talent and makes it really hard on defenses to game plan to go out there to stop him, so that’s the biggest thing first.

Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

Cooks

Brandin Cooks

"He’s also a great leader for our team and for the younger guys in that room who are going to be catching passes, for Nico [Collins], for Brevin [Jordan]."

Cooks agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $39.6 million, keeping him in Houston through the 2024 season. Rumors circulated that for the right price, the six-time 1,000-yard receiver could be moved, but it only reignited a conversation for general manager Nick Caserio to get a deal done with the team's No. 1 target.

Consistency has been Cooks' best attribute throughout his eight years in the league. Playing for four different teams, he's surpassed the 1,000-yard marker at least once on every roster.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

'Dameon's His Own Person': Texans Nick Caserio Downplays Comps For Rookie RB

While some compare Dameon Pierce to Mark Ingram, Texans' GM Nick Caserio isn't looking at the similarities

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago
USATSI_15376633
Play

6-Pack: Texans Strengthen Tight End Room, Sign Darrell Daniels

Darrell Daniels has played for three teams in six seasons since leaving Washington

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Tytus Howard
Play

Texans GM Caserio: 'Opportunity' For Tytus To Tackle

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said that offensive lineman Tytus Howard has "an opportunity" to move back out to tackle.

By Anthony Wood20 hours ago
20 hours ago
USATSI_15177957
Play

Texans' Jonathan Greenard Ready For Breakout

Houston's top pass rusher is looking to improve on eight sacks in 2021

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
22 hours ago
jordan cooks nyj
Play

Texans TE Brevin Jordan: NFL Best-Kept Secret?

Bleacher Report has named tight end Brevin Jordan as the Houston Texans' best-kept secret, but why?

By Anthony WoodMay 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
Jadeveon Clowney
Play

Texans Ex Jadeveon Clowney Re-Signs with Browns

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffMay 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
Davis Mills and Brevin Jordan
Play

2021 Draft Review: What Grade Do Texans Deserve?

In a recent article on their 2021 draft class, the Houston Texans received a decent, if underwhelming, regrade.

By Anthony WoodMay 21, 2022
May 21, 2022
Deshaun-Watson-Texans lawyers
Play

Deshaun Watson Lawyer: What's Timetable on NFL Discipline Decision on Texans Ex QB?

Hardin indicated on Friday that he believes the NFL will announce its initial decision on discipline by June or July.

By Mike FisherMay 21, 2022
May 21, 2022

The level of quarterback play also has never been a concern. In New Orleans, Cooks shined for Drew Brees.

He later adapted to playing with Tom Brady in New England and Jared Goff in Los Angeles. And in the lone season he work with Watson, Cooks helped the Pro Bowl quarterback make team history.

In 2020, Watson led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) while also setting the Texans' single-season in passing touchdowns with 33.

cooks nyj

Brandin Cooks

cooks point

Brandin Cooks

cooks b

Brandin Cooks

"Brandin feels really good about being here," Smith said in April. "We talked about those other players wanting to be here, Brandin is another one that wanted to be here. He believes in that vision for our football team and what we can do. I’m excited to have him back.”

Several Texans were limited in practice Tuesday morning, including No. 3 pick Derek Stingley Jr. The former LSU defender is still recovering from a foot injury suffered during his final year in Baton Rouge. Defensive end Michael Dwumfour, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, and defensive Jon Greenard were limited as well.

NFL
News

'Dameon's His Own Person': Texans Nick Caserio Downplays Comps For Rookie RB

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
USATSI_15376633
News

6-Pack: Texans Strengthen Tight End Room, Sign Darrell Daniels

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
Tytus Howard
News

Texans GM Caserio: 'Opportunity' For Tytus To Tackle

By Anthony Wood20 hours ago
USATSI_15177957
News

Texans' Jonathan Greenard Ready For Breakout

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
jordan cooks nyj
News

Texans TE Brevin Jordan: NFL Best-Kept Secret?

By Anthony WoodMay 22, 2022
Jadeveon Clowney
News

Texans Ex Jadeveon Clowney Re-Signs with Browns

By Texans Daily StaffMay 22, 2022
Davis Mills and Brevin Jordan
News

2021 Draft Review: What Grade Do Texans Deserve?

By Anthony WoodMay 21, 2022
Deshaun-Watson-Texans lawyers
News

Deshaun Watson Lawyer: What's Timetable on NFL Discipline Decision on Texans Ex QB?

By Mike FisherMay 21, 2022