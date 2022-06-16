The Houston Texans shouldn't be sold on second-year quarterback Davis Mills just yet. However, general manager Nick Caserio knew that if he were to run it back with the third-rounder for another season, he'd need to improve the receiving corp.

The addition of Alabama receiver John Metchie III certainly upgrades Houston's passing attack on paper. One thing the Texans needed after last season was consistency in the slot, a role both Caserio and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton see Metchie thriving in once cleared to return to practice.

“He can create his own yards once he gets the ball in his hands," Hamilton said Wednesday following mini-camp. "He has good short-area quickness, which will allow him to beat man coverage, and that’s what you got to do in the National Football League.”

Houston was high on Metchie throughout the draft process in large part due to his route-running ability. In his final season with the Crimson Tide, the 5-11, 185-pounder finished with a team-high 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. His reception total ranked eighth among all FBS receivers and second in the SEC behind Kentucky's WanDale Robinson.

Scouts raved throughout the offseason of Metchie's attention to detail in terms of his route-running and change of direction. Caserio said following the selection that they knew Metchie wouldn't be available when on the clock at No. 67, thus leading to a trade up with the Cleveland Browns to make the pick at No. 44.

"Some of the things that he did at Alabama and some of the things he endured and played with, just no normal people would do it," Caserio said in April. "This guy's level of toughness is exceptional. He was a really, really productive player for them and has some position versatility."

Before analysts and fans can predict how many times Mills and Metchie will connect for scores this fall, the receiver must be cleared to return to practice. Metchie suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game last December and has been limited to working on the sideline this summer.

Hamilton, who tried to recruit Metchie to play for Michigan while on staff under Jim Harbaugh, said that players of his background are easy to root for because they're "good guys." The two had a working relationship before connecting in Houston, thus playing a factor in the selection process.

"You look at what he was able to do at a high level in college football," Hamilton said. "You go out and want to project how his skill set will translate to the NFL game. That’s a big reason that he’s in our building.

"He’s a high character young man and we expect that he’ll hit the ground running whenever he’s available."

Metchie isn't expected to be the go-to option for the Texans' passing attack right away. Houston extended No. 1 receiver Brandin Cooks in the offseason to keep him in the building through 2024. The franchise is also expecting promising results from second-year receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan, both of whom showed promising chemistry with Mills in the second half of the season.

Young quarterbacks often rely on the inside receiver as a security blanket to keep drives alive. Metchie's footwork and play speed should provide more stability for Mills on short-yardage situations.

Of course, nothing is set in stone for now. Metchie's long-term health is one of the Texans' biggest priority. They aren't going to risk rushing him back to practice if he's isn't 100 percent ready.