Texans Re-Sign Safety; Another Defender Next?

Terrence Brooks started three games last season for the Texans and was a contributor on special teams

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are re-signing safety and special teams standout Terrence Brooks to a one-year deal worth $2 million, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Brooks joined the Texans last offseason from the New England Patriots. 

A rotational player last season in then-defensive coordinator's Lovie Smith's scheme,  Brooks, 30, played in 11 games and started three. He recorded 21 tackles and one pass deflection in coverage. He missed six games with a lung injury suffered against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. 

Terrence Brooks

Terrence Brooks

Terrence Brooks

Brooks has recorded 108 career tackles and four interceptions since being drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens out of Florida State. He has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he transitioned from played cornerback to safety. 

Houston currently has three safeties under contract now with the return of Brooks. Veteran Eric Murray is entering the final year of his three-year, $18 million deal signed under then-coach/GM Bill O'Brien. Houston also has Jonathan Owens and Graylord Arnold under contract through 2022. 

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Texans' general manager Nick Caserio is hopeful to get deals done in the coming days with defensive tackle Maliek Collins and cornerback Desmond King. Both players have expressed interest coming back and playing for Smith, but no deal is imminent as of this time. 

Collins posted a career-best 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. King, who played both nickel cornerback and on the outside, recorded a career-best 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions in coverage.

“He took the move pretty well," Texans cornerback coach Dino Vasso said of King last month. "Obviously, it’s not an easy transition, and I think if you polled everyone in this room and you asked what is Des’ optimal position, most would say nickel.

“(But) he embraced it, and he did what was best for the team, and not necessarily what was best for Desmond King, and you win with football players like that.”

Terrence Brooks

Terrence Brooks

Terrence Brooks

The Texans are interested in re-signing safety Justin Reid, but his market is expected to heat up. Reid, 25, said he would be open to returning to Houston following Smith's hiring. 

"I've talked to his representatives and we've had some dialogue," Caserio at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. "We're open to bringing Justin back. Justin's a good player and he's well-thought-of in the league." 

