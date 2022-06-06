Longtime Texans Defensive Coach Romeo Crennel to Retire

After 50 years in the saddle, Romeo Crennel is ready to retire as a member of the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- Romeo Crennel is finally hanging up the whistle for the last time.

Crennel, the longtime assistant for the Houston Texans, announced his retirement Monday prior to the start of the 2022 season. Crennel spent the past 50 years coaching football, including a 39-year stint at the professional level.

"Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a statement. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day.

One of the more decorated assistants in league history, Crennel was a part of 17 playoff appearances with 13 division crowns, six conference titles and has won five of the six Super Bowls he has appeared in (New York Giants – XXI and XXV, New England Patriots – XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX). He spent the last eight seasons in Houston, serving in a variety of different roles during that span, including defensive coordinator (2014-16), assistant head coach (2017-19), associate head coach (2020) and interim head coach (2020).

Following the firing of Bill O'Brien during the team's 0-4 start in 2020, Crennel took over as the team's interim head coach. At the age of 73, Crennel became the oldest person in NFL history to serve as a head coach in a game, a record previously held by former Chicago Bears head coach/owner and NFL co-founder George Halas in 1967.

"My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family," Crennel said. "I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Prior to joining the Texans, Crennell also served as head coach for the Browns (2005-08) and the Chiefs (2011-12). He was a four-time defensive coordinator, serving with the Browns (2000), Patriots (2001-04) and Chiefs (2010-11) before heading to Houston to close out his career.

Crennel also spent 10 seasons at the collegiate level, coaching at his alma mater Western Kentucky in 1970 before leaving for Texas Tech in 1975. He also spent time coaching defensive lines for Ole Miss (1978-79) and Georgia Tech (1980).

“My family and the entire Houston Texans organization would like to congratulate Romeo Crennel on his historic coaching career,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. “After 50 seasons, Romeo retires as one of the most respected figures in NFL history. His incredible resume and contributions to the game of football will be difficult to duplicate.

"Our organization is better because of Romeo Crennel in so many ways. He will always be a Texan and we wish him, his wife Rosemary and his family nothing but the best in all that retirement brings.”