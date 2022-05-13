Texans Get Gator Signed, Agree To Terms With RB Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce becomes the fifth Houston Texans rookie to agree to terms on his rookie contract

HOUSTON -- Another Houston Texans rookie is signed before the start of camp.

The Texans and Florida running back Dameon Pierce agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year contract. Pierce was selected No. 107 overall and is expected to compete for starting reps in the backfield as early as Week 1.

The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

A physical runner with brute strength to match his size, Pierce was part of a rotational backfield during his time at Florida. Last season, the 5-11, 218-pound runner posted a career-best 574 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also caught 19 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

"He plays with a lot of joy," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said following the draft last month. "He plays with a lot of fight. He plays with a lot of toughness, and his personality, I would say, transfers over to the football field."



A native of Georgia, Pierce was one of the top runners coming out of high school during the 2018 recruiting cycle. At Bainbridge High School, he tallied 6,779 yards and scored 92 touchdowns before pledging his allegiance to the Gators over programs like Alabama, Auburn, and Florida State.

Pierce posted a 4.59 40-time with a 34.5-inch vertical at the combine in March. He also was one of the top performers at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., taking home the honors of the top running back for the week.

"We have a lot of good backs in this building, and I would say he is a part of that group, but I wouldn't say he is any better than the guys that we have in the building," Caserio said. "We'll let the competition kind of play itself out and see what happens."



Pierce has been vocal about his style of play, stating how he isn't afraid to be physical to fight for the hard yards ahead. He also said he grew up a fan of Los Angeles Chargers' great, LaDainian Tomlinson.

"I took bits and pieces of everybody's game and molded it to my own style, which is violent," Pierce said. "I like to fight for my yards. I like to punish the defense. I don't like taking hits. I like giving hits."



The signing of Pierce marks the fifth rookie to agree to terms with the Texans before the start of minicamp. He now joins Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano and LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus.

Houston still must sign four more rookies before the start of the season, including LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green. The Texans drafted nine total players, six of which hail from the SEC.

The Texans begin rookie minicamp on Friday, May 13.