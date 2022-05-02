Texans Trade DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. To Kansas City Chiefs
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are trading defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2024 conditional round seventh-round pick.
Rumors began to swirl on social media that Johnson could be shipped out following last week's draft. When asked on Twitter if the reason he's scrubbed his social platforms of Texans content is that he's leaving, he simply responded with a shrugging emoji.
Johnson also liked a comment on Twitter stating: "You're getting traded within the next 24 hours, bro."
The Texans focused on their secondary early in the draft, using their first pick on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and their second-round pick on Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Houston finished 23rd in coverage last season under new coach Lovie Smith.
Smith was adamant about fixing the cornerback position this offseason after inconsistent results. Five different players played on the outside last season, including Johnson and veteran Desmond King. Houston elected to bring back King on a two-year deal worth $7 million and added former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson.
"That’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve," Smith said last month. "We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position.”
A former second-round pick, Johnson posted a tweet Monday asking the Texans for a trade. The team obliged hours later, reuniting Johnson with former Houston safety Justin Reid, who agreed to a three-year deal this offseason to replace as Tyrann Mathieu.
“Before y’all get to talking krazy on this app I asked for this myself,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you @HoustonTexans for the opportunity. This isn’t a farewell. This is more like see ya soon!!”
Drafted in 2019 out of Kentucky, Johnson started 19 games and played in 44 total during his three seasons. He totaled 172 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.