Texans Officially Announce Signing of RB Marlon Mack

Marlon Mack joins the Texans after five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans officially have announced the signing of former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack. The deal is worth up to $2 million with a $250K signing bonus.

Mack, 26, spent the past five seasons with the Colts after being drafted out of South Florida in 2017. Projected to be an initial change-of-pace runner, Mack became a foundational piece of the Colts' offense during both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

After rushing for 308 yards as a rookie, Mack became the feature back for the Colts. In 12 games, he rushed for 908 yards in 195 carries and scored nine touchdowns. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and tacked on an extra 103 yards with 17 catches.

He also has experience in the returns department on special teams.

Mack posted a career-best 1,097 yards off 247 carries and scored eight touchdowns a year later. He averaged 4.5 yards per run and 77.7 yards per game. He also averaged a career-high 17.7 rushing attempts per game. Mack was limited the past two seasons after suffering an Achilles injury in Week 1 of 2020. The Colts elected to re-sign him to a one-year deal last offseason with hopes of having him play a secondary role behind Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor, but the bursts never returned. He now is hoping to reclaim the No. 1 runner mentality as a member of Houston's backfield. "Marlon is a very consistent person, quiet guy, reserved, he’s a good locker room player," special teams coordinator Frank Ross said Monday. "I think this guy’s ready to prove himself at any point. If you ask him to work as a kick returner, he will be willing to do that. I’m excited to see him for the first time again and work with Marlon again." The Texans were needing to upgrade at running back following a horrendous year rushing the ball. Last season, they finished with a franchise-worst 3.2 yards per carry. Only Rex Burkhead surpassed 400 rushing yards in five starts. Marlon Mack

The Texans agreed to terms with Dare Ogunbowale and re-signed Royce Freeman earlier in the offseason.

Houston also has Burkhead, Scottie Phillips and Darius Anderson on the roster from last season.

In February, running back coach Danny Barrett said that Houston needs a “home-run hitter" for the rushing attack entering 2022.

Adding Mack potentially brings that, but shouldn't take the Texans out of addressing the need for a lead runner in the draft on April 28. Texans' general manager Nick Caserio has already met with Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Cincinnati's Jerome Ford at their respective pro days. Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III also have been linked to the Texans as early as the second round. For now, the Texans are content with Mack and others being used in a feature role in the offense. Marlon Mack

“We feel like we have guys that are dynamic playmakers that can create yards after contact and create their own yards in the open field," offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "That’s going to be important for our run game."

Houston currently owns 11 picks in the draft. The franchise is expected to field calls for both the No. 3 and No. 13 selection, but will only move back if the asking price is met.