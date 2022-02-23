Pep Talk: How Texans New Offensive Coordinator Landed Tim Berbenich

HOUSTON -- Long before Pep Hamilton was named offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans, he was the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. He didn't have his own office back then, but rather shared one with several coaches.

One of which was Tim Berbenich, an offensive assistant under Hamilton in helping develop quarterback Andrew Luck. The two had worked together in New York with the Jets, both serving as assistants on offensive coordinator Paul Hackett's staff.

Hamilton convinced Berbenich to join him in Indianapolis due to their success in New York. That same conversation was the pep talk Berbenich needed to leave the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason to become Houston's tight end coach.

"Pep and I have stayed close," Berbenich said Tuesday at his introductory press conference. "He's been a mentor and a bit of an older brother figure. I grew up with four sisters and never had a brother. Pep's been that person for me."

Berbenich is one of several names joining Houston's staff in the massive rebuild under the new regime. He is one of three new offensive coaches on staff — joining assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Ted White.

A 19-year veteran in terms of coaching, Berbenich starts a new chapter in his career working with the tight ends in Houston. He's worked with receivers in the past, but the blocking aspect is a new area for him to master in his art of coaching.

Berbenich better. Hamilton's offense loves to utilize multiple tight end sets while putting an emphasis on the run game.

"It's a tight-end driven offense for sure," Berbenich said of Hamilton's offensive style. "That started back at the Stanford days and it carried over to the Colts system."

During Hamilton's time as offensive coordinator in Indy, the Colts ran a two tight end set for 45 percent of their reps, fifth-most in the NFL according to FootballOutsiders. The other thing Hamilton wanted was consistent playmakers at tight end for Luck to thrive.

Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen were drafted in 2012 following Luck's selection. Fleener finished his final three seasons with at least 51 catches and three touchdowns per year. Allen was better used in blocking but posted a career-best eight touchdown catches in 2014.

The Texans weren't afraid to be aggressive with their tight end play to establish the run, but it did little to help as they finished dead last in rushing yards while averaging a league-low 3.2 yards per attempt.

Berbenich said that Hamilton's offense is a "run-first kind of operation" emphasizing the need to address the running back position this offseason. Tight end will also need an upgrade as Brevin Jordan is currently the only member on staff.

The hope for Hamilton is that quarterback Davis Mills will continue his growth in Year 2 with a more up-tempo offense after the success late last season. Berbenich believes that if anyone can get the best out of a quarterback to cater to an offense, it's Hamilton.

"Pep's going to do everything he can with the skill here to score points," Berbenich said. "He's going to do everything to move the ball.

"Pep's going to adapt that offense to personnel here and how we move forward."