Would Texans Take On Salary To Trade Tunsil?

One NFL insider has suggested that the Houston Texans may be willing to eat part of tackle Laremy Tunsil's contract to facilitate a trade.

If there's one certainty regarding the Houston Texans, it's that there are no certainties. During his time in Houston, general manager Nick Caserio has been ruthless with both the staff and roster, a trait that some have rumored could lead to the Texans trading Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason.

Acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Tunsil made the Pro Bowl his first two seasons in Houston and was often the lone bright spot on a patchwork offensive line.

Having signed a new three-year $66 million contract in 2020, he carries with him a $26.153 million cap hit in 2022. Unreasonable for a player of his caliber? Arguably not. Unreasonable for a team in the early stages of a full rebuild with a less-than-ideal cap situation? Perhaps.

Rumors have been circling ever since he failed to return from a thumb injury that limited him to just five appearances last season that his time with the Texans could be up - especially given the draft capital they could ascertain in exchange for a player of his status, and their need for fresh legs throughout the roster.

The latest NFL insider to suggest this is CBS' Jason La Canfora who said: "The Texans are another team who could continue their recent purge if there is a market for left tackle Laremy Tunsil (they may take eating some salary to consummate it)."

Eating part of Tunsil's salary for a year in order to add picks and open up a portion of their cap wouldn't be out of character for Caserio - look no further than when he traded wide receiver Randall Cobb to the Green Bay Packers back in July.

Will Caserio be able to acquire a haul similar to that his predecessor Bill O'Brien parted with in order to sign Tunsil? Given that he only has one year remaining on his contract, it seems unlikely.

As a result, whether or not Tunsil's value on the trade market is greater than his value in the starting lineup is up for debate.

But one thing's for certain - you cannot rule anything out when it comes to Caserio.