Can Texans Afford 49ers WR Deebo Samuel's Extension Asking Price?

With $92 million in salary cap space next season, could the Texans afford to bring in 49ers' star Deebo Samuel

HOUSTON -- If the Houston Texans are going to be "all-in" on trading for San Francisco 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel, it's not as simple as just trading picks and calling it quits.

Samuel reportedly has requested a trade from the 49ers after three seasons. According to The Athletic, the Texans and New York Jets are viewed to be the front-runner amongst several other teams in acquiring the "wide back" to their respective rosters.

Samuel, 26, has become one of the more explosive offensive weapons over the past two years. He is coming off a breakout campaign in which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game.

Last season, Samuel finished fifth in receiving with 1,405 yards, six touchdown receptions and eight rushing touchdowns — a new NFL single-season record for a receiver. According to league reports, the 49ers have attempted to sign the do-it-all weapon to a long-term deal, but talks have stalled since the start of free agency. The Texans very well could offer the No. 13 pick, plus perhaps a Day 3 selection to add Samuel as part of the rebuild. That's only one part of the equation. If general manager Nick Caserio is looking to bring in Samuel, he'll have to offer an extension the second his new pass-catcher touches down in Houston. After seeing the receiver market this offseason, the trade request comes as little surprise. The Las Vegas Raiders gave former Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams $28.5 million per season on a five-year extension after trading for him. The Miami Dolphins followed suit, trading for Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill and offering him a five-year extension with an average salary of $30 million. Deebo Samuel

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs also received a lucrative extension worth roughly $24 million while the Arizona Cardinals inked DeAndre Hopkins to an annual salary of $27.5 million after trading for him from Houston prior to the start of the 2020 season.

The Texans' biggest roadblock in adding Samuel would be the willingness to pay two prime receivers. Houston agreed to terms with veteran Brandin Cooks on a two-year deal worth $39.6 million earlier this month. He is set to earn an annual salary of $19.8 million — the 10th highest among all active receivers.

Samuel is looking for a contract somewhere in-between Hill and Diggs. According to The Athletic, he also is looking to limit the numbers of carries in the run game after recording 81 attempts in the past three years. The hope is that limiting his reps will elongate his career, thus allowing him to sign multiple contracts over the course of the next decade or so.

Caserio certainly should be intrigued in adding a weapon with Samuel's skills to help with the development of second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Last season, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry as a runner and 18.2 yards per reception. Only Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (14.3) and Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp (13.2) averaged more yards per touch than Samuel (13) last fall among all active players. Pairing Samuel with Cooks gives Mills and the Texans' a 1-2 combination at receiver for the foreseeable future. The hope would be that second-year playmakers Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan would develop into quality starters, giving Houston a four-man arsenal for Mills to expand on his strong finish to the 2021 campaign. If Mills were to struggle next season, the roster would be stable at prime positions to help what would likely be rookie quarterback adjust to NFL speed in a timely manner. Samuel won't come cheap. According to Pro Football Focus, Samuel's market projection could come on a four-year deal worth $79 million. That roughly would accumulate to $19.7 million per year. Deebo Samuel

Caserio must be willing to cough up the dough. If adding Samuel at under $20 million a season is doable, the Texans have the funds to make an offer via the trade market and later in terms of an extension with over $92 million in salary cap space.

If the asking price — trade value or annual salary — is too high, expect the Texans to pass. Singing Cooks to a new deal already seems to be a struggle.

Trying to meet the terms of a contract out of this world might be too rich for Houston as it enters the second stage of its rebuild.