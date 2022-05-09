Skip to main content

Should Texans Sign New York Giants CB James Bradberry?

The Texans could explore an avenue of signing James Bradberry to a multi-year deal

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith mentioned on more than one occasion that addressing the cornerback position was a priority this offseason. Would the team be interested in adding another veteran before the start of OTAs later this month? 

The New York Giants announced Monday that they would be releasing cornerback James Bradberry to save about $10.1 million against the salary cap this season. New general manager Joe Schoen was seeking to trade Bradberry since before free agency in March but couldn't find a suitable partner or offer that would cater to all parties.

Several sources close to the situation have told TexansDaily.com that Houston was one team interested in adding Bradberry this offseason via trade. There were two big hiccups in the way for Texans general manager Nick Caserio to get a deal done and bring him in as the veteran option. 

USATSI_17020853

James Bradberry

USATSI_15084750

James Bradberry

USATSI_16976109

James Bradberry

The first concern was the contract negotiations. Bradberry, who was set to make $13.5 million this season, was looking to take a pay cut to play for a team that was entering the second phase of a rebuild. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the two sides were off by roughly $5 million. 

The second issue was the trade value. After the initial offer was squashed by Bradberry, Schoen was still willing to work out a deal in which New York would take on more of a dead cap hit if Houston would give up a more lucrative draft selection. In the original deal, the Texans were willing to offer a late-round pick, though it is unknown which one of Houston's Day 3 selections would head to New York. 

Bradberry, 28, is expected to be a hot name on the market now that he no longer is tied to a massive salary. He's considered around the league to be a low-end No. 1 option and high-end No. 2 corner opposite a shutdown defender. A source tells TexansDaily.com that both the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be aggressive in bringing him in. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tytus Howard
Play

Lovie Smith: Tytus Howard Can Play Guard Or Tackle

Although guard Kenyon Green was drafted, Texans coach letting practice decide positions for 2022

By Cole Thompson42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
AB4736DE-944F-491D-9686-4C3F8F6046BB
Play

'It's Ridiculous': Texans GM Nick Caserio Cautiously Optimistic On Rookie Impact

Despite a strong draft class, Houston Texans general manager is pumping the brakes on rookie expectations entering camp

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Browns-Deshaun-Watson clutch
Play

Deshaun Watson vs. Houston Texans: Must-Watch Reunion Game

A reunion game that will be must-watch; the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Texans at NRG Stadium.

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dameon Pierce
Play

2022 Draft: Where Do Texans Rank In AFC South?

NFL.com has graded all four of the AFC South's draft classes, and Houston Texans fans should be cautiously optimistic.

By Anthony Wood19 hours ago
19 hours ago
John Metchie III
Play

NFL Or CFL? Texans WR Drafted By B.C. Lions

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has options after being drafted by the B.C. Lions.

By Anthony Wood19 hours ago
19 hours ago
NFL
Play

Texans NFL Draft: Houston Needs Another QB in 2023?

The Houston Texans might be wise to start looking ahead at the 2023 quarterback class just in case

By Cole ThompsonMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022
NFL
Play

Which Undrafted Free Agent Could Be "Steal" For Texans?

Two players for the Houston Texans have a chance to make an impact out the gate

By Cole ThompsonMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022
John Metchie III
Play

Most Questionable Texans Draft Choice?

A recent article by CBS has selected each team's most questionable draft selection.

By Anthony WoodMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022

According to PFN, the Philadelphia Eagles are also interested in pairing Bradberry with Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. 

"Listen, he's a starting corner in the league," Schoen told WFAN in New York last week. "It's just where we are financially. We still got to sign our draft picks, be able to sign our practice squad and have replacement costs for during the season."

USATSI_17444003

James Bradberry

USATSI_15099689

James Bradberry

USATSI_16765929

James Bradberry

Based on the recent moves by Houston this offseason, the Texans more than likely would steer clear of Bradberry if the contract doesn't suffice. After the deal fell through, the team elected to sign former Eagles No. 2 cornerback Steven Nelson to a two-year deal. 

Houston also used the No. 3 overall selection on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Smith said on draft night that he expects the former All-American to come in right away and defend the No. 1 receiver on opposing teams while Nelson will play the role initially expected to be filled by Bradberry. 

"I've never been in a program where we've drafted a defensive back that high," Smith said Monday at the Texans' annual golf tournament. "We thought that's where he should have been selected. We were hoping he would be available for us."  

In six seasons since being drafted out of Samford, Bradberry has played in 92 career games for the Giants and Carolina Panthers.

Tytus Howard
News

Lovie Smith: Tytus Howard Can Play Guard Or Tackle

By Cole Thompson42 minutes ago
AB4736DE-944F-491D-9686-4C3F8F6046BB
News

'It's Ridiculous': Texans GM Nick Caserio Cautiously Optimistic On Rookie Impact

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Browns-Deshaun-Watson clutch
News

Deshaun Watson vs. Houston Texans: Must-Watch Reunion Game

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
Dameon Pierce
News

2022 Draft: Where Do Texans Rank In AFC South?

By Anthony Wood19 hours ago
John Metchie III
News

NFL Or CFL? Texans WR Drafted By B.C. Lions

By Anthony Wood19 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans NFL Draft: Houston Needs Another QB in 2023?

By Cole ThompsonMay 7, 2022
NFL
News

Which Undrafted Free Agent Could Be "Steal" For Texans?

By Cole ThompsonMay 7, 2022
John Metchie III
News

Most Questionable Texans Draft Choice?

By Anthony WoodMay 7, 2022