Should Texans Sign New York Giants CB James Bradberry?

The Texans could explore an avenue of signing James Bradberry to a multi-year deal

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith mentioned on more than one occasion that addressing the cornerback position was a priority this offseason. Would the team be interested in adding another veteran before the start of OTAs later this month?

The New York Giants announced Monday that they would be releasing cornerback James Bradberry to save about $10.1 million against the salary cap this season. New general manager Joe Schoen was seeking to trade Bradberry since before free agency in March but couldn't find a suitable partner or offer that would cater to all parties.

Several sources close to the situation have told TexansDaily.com that Houston was one team interested in adding Bradberry this offseason via trade. There were two big hiccups in the way for Texans general manager Nick Caserio to get a deal done and bring him in as the veteran option.

The first concern was the contract negotiations. Bradberry, who was set to make $13.5 million this season, was looking to take a pay cut to play for a team that was entering the second phase of a rebuild. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the two sides were off by roughly $5 million.

The second issue was the trade value. After the initial offer was squashed by Bradberry, Schoen was still willing to work out a deal in which New York would take on more of a dead cap hit if Houston would give up a more lucrative draft selection. In the original deal, the Texans were willing to offer a late-round pick, though it is unknown which one of Houston's Day 3 selections would head to New York.

Bradberry, 28, is expected to be a hot name on the market now that he no longer is tied to a massive salary. He's considered around the league to be a low-end No. 1 option and high-end No. 2 corner opposite a shutdown defender. A source tells TexansDaily.com that both the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be aggressive in bringing him in.

According to PFN, the Philadelphia Eagles are also interested in pairing Bradberry with Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

"Listen, he's a starting corner in the league," Schoen told WFAN in New York last week. "It's just where we are financially. We still got to sign our draft picks, be able to sign our practice squad and have replacement costs for during the season."

Based on the recent moves by Houston this offseason, the Texans more than likely would steer clear of Bradberry if the contract doesn't suffice. After the deal fell through, the team elected to sign former Eagles No. 2 cornerback Steven Nelson to a two-year deal.

Houston also used the No. 3 overall selection on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Smith said on draft night that he expects the former All-American to come in right away and defend the No. 1 receiver on opposing teams while Nelson will play the role initially expected to be filled by Bradberry.

"I've never been in a program where we've drafted a defensive back that high," Smith said Monday at the Texans' annual golf tournament. "We thought that's where he should have been selected. We were hoping he would be available for us."

In six seasons since being drafted out of Samford, Bradberry has played in 92 career games for the Giants and Carolina Panthers.