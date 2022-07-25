Former Texans Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips Named XFL Head Coach

HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is back coaching in the 713-area code. This time, he hopes to remain here for good.

Phillips was named head coach of the unnamed XFL franchise in Houston for the 2023 season. The league will begin operations following Super Bowl LVII next February.

Houston was one of eight cities granted a franchise for the restart of the XFL next winter. Initially, the Houston Roughnecks were one of the league's top teams in 2020 under the direction of June Jones before the COVID-19 pandemic ceased operations.

Originally owned by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, the XFL filed for bankruptcy the following month. In August 2020, former WWE star and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought the league's rights for $15 million along with his business partner and ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

The two also have partnered with investment firm RedBird Capital Partners for stability moving forward.

The seven other cities granted franchises include Arlington (Texas), Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Seattle, Washington D.C. and St.Louis. Las Vegas, Orlando and San Antonio are new cities being added, replacing the likes of Los Angeles, New York and Tampa Bay.

The league announced Monday that practices for all eight teams would take in Arlington while players and coaches will later travel to local markets for games on the weekend. Houston will play its home games on the University of Houston's campus at TDECU Stadium.

“It is a real honor to be the head coach here in Houston, a city that I’ve called home for many, many years," Phillips said Sunday evening. “I know Houston fans better than anyone, and I know that we’re going to have a good turnout and a great time at our games. We’re going to have a team that is going to play as hard.”

A native of Orange just outside Beaumont, Phillips played his college ball at Houston as the Cougars' starting linebacker. The son of legendary Oilers head coach Bum Phillips, Wade would follow in his father's footsteps, becoming a defensive coordinator and head coach at the professional level.

Wade Phillips' most recent job was as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-19. He would be replaced by current Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley for the 2020 season.

Like Bum, Phillips coached in Houston as the Texans' defensive coordinator under Gary Kubiak from 2011-13. He would be named interim head coach for the final three games of the season following Kubiak's firing in Week 14 of the 2013 season.

Phillips also has coached with the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.