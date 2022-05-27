Texans DE Okoronkwo's Dreamy Homecoming
The Houston Texans have added their fair share of what Lovie Smith calls "local flavor" the past couple of years.
One such player is defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, a Harris County native, who arrived in free agency from the LA Rams and described his homecoming as "a beautiful thing."
"It feels amazing," Okoronkwo said. "It’s a dream come true to be able to come from what we did last year in Los Angeles and to be able to come home. It’s a dream come true."
A Super Bowl winner in 2021, the former fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma has made 33 appearances in three years, recording 4.5 sacks, 34 tackles, and 13 quarterback hits.
The 6-2, 253-pound Alfie Taylor high school graduate cited both the ability to come home and Smith's "very pass rusher friendly defense" as reasons to move back to the Lone Star State.
"If you can pass rush and you can run around and you are real relentless, nasty player, this defense will work really well for you," Okoronkwo said.
And Smith clearly believes that this defense will work well for Okoronkwo.
"We added him to our mix because he has excellent speed, he plays hard every down, and we’re always looking for defensive linemen that can rush the passer," Smith said. "Everything I’ve seen from him, he’s exactly who we wanted and thought he would be. Local flavor ain’t all bad."
Okoronkwo is expected to battle for a role opposite Jonathan Greenard, against the likes of Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Rasheem Green.
So, what are Okoronkwo's goals now he's back home? Simple. He plans to give back to the kids in his community, take his Mom to Papadeaux's for dinner, and be a part of "the most physical, the most relentless D-line in all of the NFL."