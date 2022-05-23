Skip to main content

6-Pack: Texans Strengthen Tight End Room, Sign Darrell Daniels

Darrell Daniels has played for three teams in six seasons since leaving Washington

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are signing veteran tight end Darrell Daniels to the active roster prior to the start of OTAs. The news was announced by the team's public relations staff on Monday. 

Daniels, 27, is a six-year veteran, having played for several teams since coming out of Washington in 2016. An undrafted free agent, Daniels began his career with the Indianapolis Colts before playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. 

Over the past four seasons, Daniels was a member of Arizona Cardinals, primarily serving as the team's No. 3 option. He predominantly was used on run plays as an extra blocker while also taking reps on special teams. 

USATSI_15090152

Darrell Daniels

USATSI_17115917

Darrell Daniels 

USATSI_15090152

Darrell Daniels

During his four seasons with the Cardinals, Daniels recorded 10 catches for 96 yards. According to Pro Football Reference, he played in 24 percent of snaps on offense last season and 32 percent of snaps on special teams. Both were career-highs for him since arriving in the pros from the Greater Seattle area. 

A two-year starter in college, Daniels recorded 47 catches for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 15.5 yards per reception and was a vital part of the offense on the way to helping Washington make the College Football Playoff in 2016. 

The Texans now have six tight ends on the roster, including Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Antony Auclair, Paul Quessenberry and fifth-round rookie Teagan Quitoriano. Jordan became a fan favorite late in the year as a top target for quarterback Davis Mills in the red zone, recoding three touchdowns in the final five games. 

USATSI_17444226

Darrell Daniels

USATSI_13770061

Darrell Daniels 

USATSI_14993439

Darrell Daniels 

Quitoriano, a four-year starter at Oregon State, plays a similar role to Daniels in terms of blocking. Following his selection, he compared his upside to that of San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro George Kittle, who also was selected in the fifth round back in 2017. 

"I'm a well-rounded tight end," Quitoriano said last month. "I'm glad that Houston took a chance on me. That's all I wanted: was to get my foot in the door. Now I'm just going to try to kick it down."

The Texans begin voluntary OTAs on Tuesday. 

