OTAs: 5 Most Important Texans

Now that OTAs have finally begun, which five Houston Texans are set to be their most important players?

The Houston Texans may not have as many headliners as they once did, but slowly but surely there are one or two potentially important players beginning to stand out.

And with the team entering the next stage of their rebuild, now with a fully stocked draft class and solid veteran foundation to build off of, which players could be set to become their most important?

Davis Mills, QB

An obvious choice, but the right one. The Texans need to know if they have a long-term quarterback in Mills or not in order to plan ahead for a 2023 draft that is poised to be loaded at the position.

He got off to a steady start in 2022, before showing real improvement during the final five games. Now with extra weapons around him, he has everything he could want to secure himself that starting role for good.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Arguably Houston's best player, and one of the NFL's most underrated receivers, Cooks is fresh off of his sixth 1,000+ receiving yard season in eight years. Having signed a two-year extension this offseason, he's nailed down as a building block for this team for the long term. The definition of reliable, professional, and consistent, Cooks' importance to this team cannot be overstated.

Jonathan Greenard, DE

After moving to defensive end for Lovie Smith's new scheme, Greenard blossomed. In 12 games he racked up eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits - both team highs. At one point last year, he had six sacks in just four games. If he can stay healthy, and the Texans can draw some of the pressure away from him by finding a second consistent rusher, then the ceiling is high for Greenard who has only just turned 25.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB

It's risky putting too much pressure on the shoulders of a rookie who hasn't played his best ball in a couple of years, but when you're selected third-overall, that comes with the territory.

The Texans have needed a stud cornerback for a few years and Stingley certainly has the potential to fill that void. If so, not only can he set the tone for this young, new-look secondary, but he can be another building block in the coming years.

Dameon Pierce, RB

Again, selecting a rookie as one of their most important players before he's even put on the jersey in earnest is a risk. That being said, the Texans need Pierce to hit the ground running.

As is the case at cornerback, the Texans have been without a top-tier running back for too long, and last year's historically bad run game that tallied a league-low 1,422 yards made that abundantly clear.

Pierce has juice to spare and a productive college career under his belt. The key, however, may well lie in Houston's reworked offensive line, and whether or not it can run block more effectively than last season's unit.