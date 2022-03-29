Who Are Texans Building Secondary Around in 2022?

When Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio entered his second offseason, the goal was to bring back players that would become the foundation of the team's rebuild. It's why retaining cornerback Desmond King felt like a no-brainer.

King shined his first four years in the league while playing the nickel position for the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans. When signed by Houston last offseason, he was projected to start inside in the base nickel alignment.

By midseason, that wasn't the case. Houston find a diamond in the rough with Tavierre Thomas and King was asked to play outside. There were struggles at first, but time passed and the former Iowa outside cornerback found his footing.

“Dez has been a nickel and a punt returner,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “At midseason I told him, ‘Hey, Dez, you’re our best option at this position. We need you here.’"

King, 27, agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $7 million this offseason. Thomas will remain inside while King commands one outside role to begin the season. Houston also is mulling over options in the upcoming draft to bring competition to the position.

A source tells TexansDaily.com that Smith has been impressed with Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and could view him as an option with one of the team's two first-round picks. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Smith privately met with the Bearcats' corner following his Pro Day last week.

King will be the veteran of the secondary by age and experience. He's been the quickest to grasp Smith's defensive style and is versatile to play either inside or out next fall.

Houston, for now, is expecting a jump from fourth-year cornerbacks Lonnie Johnson and Isaac Yiadom as well. Yiadom, a former third-round pick from Boston College, signed a one-year deal after playing for the New York Giants in 2021.

Both Smith and Caserio gave high praise to King, per reports down in Palm Beach. Caserio said King's special teams skills as a factor that made him a priority signing this offseason. Following the release of Andre Roberts, King recorded 154 yards on 17 punt returns to close out the year.

Smith said that King's physical and mental toughness was appreciated in the locker room. So was his willingness to tackle, a staple of what the coach looks for in his starting corners.

Said Smith: "I think anyone, once you have a chance to just go through being a cornerback the entire time, it has to help you an awful lot.”