Skip to main content

Who Are Texans Building Secondary Around in 2022?

Both Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith wanted Desmond King back in 2022

When Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio entered his second offseason, the goal was to bring back players that would become the foundation of the team's rebuild. It's why retaining cornerback Desmond King felt like a no-brainer. 

King shined his first four years in the league while playing the nickel position for the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans. When signed by Houston last offseason, he was projected to start inside in the base nickel alignment. 

Desmond King, Justin Reid

Desmond King

USATSI_17444726

Desmond King

USATSI_17208700

Desmond King

By midseason, that wasn't the case. Houston find a diamond in the rough with Tavierre Thomas and King was asked to play outside. There were struggles at first, but time passed and the former Iowa outside cornerback found his footing. 

“Dez has been a nickel and a punt returner,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “At midseason I told him, ‘Hey, Dez, you’re our best option at this position. We need you here.’"

King, 27, agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $7 million this offseason. Thomas will remain inside while King commands one outside role to begin the season. Houston also is mulling over options in the upcoming draft to bring competition to the position. 

A source tells TexansDaily.com that Smith has been impressed with Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and could view him as an option with one of the team's two first-round picks. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Smith privately met with the Bearcats' corner following his Pro Day last week. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

josh-allen
Play

Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games

After drama following the ending of games a few teams have proposed a change to make overtime more competitive

By David Harrison46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
rick smith
Play

Texans Ex GM Rick Smith Helps NFL With New Coach Diversity Rule

“We recognize we have seen progress on some fronts,” said Steelers owner Art Rooney II, chairman of the league's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, “but we still have a way to go on other fronts.”

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Davis Mills
Play

Davis Mills Officially QB1?: Texans Front Office Weighs In

Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith discuss the status of Davis Mills at the owner's meeting

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago

King will be the veteran of the secondary by age and experience. He's been the quickest to grasp Smith's defensive style and is versatile to play either inside or out next fall. 

Houston, for now, is expecting a jump from fourth-year cornerbacks Lonnie Johnson and Isaac Yiadom as well. Yiadom, a former third-round pick from Boston College, signed a one-year deal after playing for the New York Giants in 2021. 

Desmond King

Desmond King

Trevor Lawrence, Ross Blacklock, Desmond King

Desmond King

Lonnie Johnson, Desmond King

Desmond King

Both Smith and Caserio gave high praise to King, per reports down in Palm Beach. Caserio said King's special teams skills as a factor that made him a priority signing this offseason. Following the release of Andre Roberts, King recorded 154 yards on 17 punt returns to close out the year. 

Smith said that King's physical and mental toughness was appreciated in the locker room. So was his willingness to tackle, a staple of what the coach looks for in his starting corners. 

Said Smith: "I think anyone, once you have a chance to just go through being a cornerback the entire time, it has to help you an awful lot.”

josh-allen
News

Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games

By David Harrison46 minutes ago
rick smith
News

Texans Ex GM Rick Smith Helps NFL With New Coach Diversity Rule

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

Davis Mills Officially QB1?: Texans Front Office Weighs In

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Cooks 2
News

Future of Texans WR Brandin Cooks Remains Uncertain

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
deasean
News

Texans Sign Free Agent WR DaeSean Hamilton To One-Year Deal

By Mike FisherMar 28, 2022
NFL
News

Texans Draft Defense In NFL Mock - Pass Rusher Or Cornerback At No. 13 ?

By Cole ThompsonMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17479791
News

NFL Names Detroit Host City For 2024 Draft

By Texans Daily StaffMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17908034
News

New Overtime Rules? Texans Lovie Smith Weighs In On Proposal

By Cole ThompsonMar 28, 2022