Texans Announce Two-Year Partnership With Texas Southern University

The Houston Texans announced a two-year partnership that will provide exceptional opportunities for student-athletes, faculty and staff at Texas Southern University.

HOUSTON — Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will greatly impact the community by creating opportunities for student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom.

The partnership will focus on core initiatives, which include improving athletic facilities, funding scholarship opportunities for female student-athletes, and staff engagement.

The partnership was announced at a reception honoring coach Lovie Smith at TSU's Library Learning Center.

“The Houston Texans are proud to partner with TSU to support the university’s student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Texans Chair and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair said. “We hope that this partnership will enrich the next generation’s love of the game of football while providing unique opportunities to our community’s future leaders.”

The Texans attended TSU's Pro Day on March 30 and left the event interested in one prospect. Houston met with defensive end and outside linebacker Michael Badejo — per HBCU Legends.

Badejo's best game of the 2021 campaign took place on Oct. 30 during Texas Southern's 59-17 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Badejo recorded five quarterback hurries, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

His skill set epitomizes what Smith is examining when scouting prospects to revamp Houston's defensive line in 2022.

"We are happy to honor Coach Lovie Smith for his historic elevation to head coach, and for his contributions to the entire Houston community," TSU Board of Regents Chairman Albert Myres said. "Coach Smith embodies leadership qualities that we work to demonstrate daily. We appreciate all that he does and all that he is to our community."