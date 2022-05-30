Time To Jump On Texans OC Hamilton's Bandwagon

One key hire this offseason for the Houston Texans was Pep Hamilton, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator amidst interest from multiple other teams.

NFL.com has ranked the top nine bandwagons to hop on now before it's too late - and at No. 8 is Houston's very own quarterback guru.

Hamilton has a strong reputation -- in both college football and the NFL -- as a bright offensive mind and quarterback guru. Last year only furthered that trend. While it was a tough season for the 4-13 Texans on the whole, one of Houston's bright spots was rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Who was his position coach? Who was the Texans' passing game coordinator? That's right, Pep Hamilton, who has assumed offensive coordinator duties under new coach Lovie Smith. Hamilton will continue to develop Mills in 2022, especially with the eternally underrated Brandin Cooks as his WR1. Houston is going to bite some teams this year. I predict Hamilton will maximize what he has on offense and then get head-coaching looks in 2023.

Smith and Hamilton have worked together previously in Chicago, where he had the likes of Jay Cutler and Kyle Orton at his disposal. However, it's his work with Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert that most people associate with Hamilton.

Then last season, he managed to take a third-round rookie in Mills who was thrust into the starting lineup of one of the league's worst offenses, and got him to play on par with, if not better, than most of his fellow rookie quarterbacks.



Now in control of the whole offense, Hamilton's influence is already being noticed in the makeup of their roster with the addition of multiple blocking tight ends and the return of a fullback - both key in Hamilton's scheme.

He also seems to have won his players over with both Cooks and guard A.J. Cann having been complimentary about Hamilton recently, with the former saying, "We love going to work with him every day."

Now with Mills having (hopefully) worked through some of his rookie errors, and improvements made to the offensive roster, Hamilton should have plenty to work with. If this season goes as well offensively as expected, don't be surprised if Hamilton is a head coach sooner or later.