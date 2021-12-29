Houston could lose its ace QB coach this offseason after Davis Mills' success

HOUSTON -- Two things every NFL team needs to win now: a quarterback and a coach who can get the most of out of him. The Houston Texans very well could have both.

For those who haven't been paying close attention to the 4-11 franchise over the last month, change has come in the form of Davis Mills. Since being named the full-time starter in Week 14, Houston was won two of its last three games.

Mills, the 67th pick in last year's draft, is a prime reason for any success in December. He's thrown for five touchdowns against one interception, and has a passer rating of 105.3.

On Sunday, Houston received a late Christmas gift with an impressive 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mills didn't even need standout wide receiver Brandin Cooks to outduel rising star Justin Herbert.

What do Mills and Herbert have a common besides playing with Tyrod Taylor in their rookie season? Their rookie quarterback coach is one in the same.

His name? Pep Hamilton, Houston's pass-game coordinator and perhaps the biggest name on the rise for an upgrade this offseason. He'll be offered plenty of jobs come the next hiring cycle.

And yes, Houston should be after finding a way to retain him as well.

Resumes speak volume of a person's qualifications. Hamilton's is one with both experience at the college and professional level, primarily working with the growth of quarterbacks in some capacity.

Hamilton, 47, served on five teams as the quarterbacks coach. He's also been a coordinator, making stops at both Stanford and the Indianapolis Colts before eventually heading to Michigan and later The XFL.

In Palo Alto, he developed Andrew Luck into a No. 1 draft pick and generational prospect. In Indianapolis, Hamilton made Luck a star, helping him become the fastest player to over 8,000 yards passing with 8,196.

Earlier this month, Herbert surpassed Luck with 8,730.

Resumes will get you in the room, but production gets the hire made. In 2014, Luck put up near MVP numbers with career-best in passing yards (4,761 yards) and touchdowns (40) on the way to an AFC Championship Game appearance.

Last season, Hamilton helped Hebert break Browns' Bake Mayfield's rookie touchdown pass record with 31 scores. Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

Although not the full-time starter in 2021, Mills only trails Patriots' Mac Jones among rookie starting quarterbacks in touchdowns (12) and ranks second among rookies in passer rating (86.2).

“He’s a teacher,” Texans coach David Culley said of Hamilton. “He’s very patient (and) has a way of being able to keep those guys calm. There’s a progression you’ve got to go through, (and) he’s taking (Mills) through that. Obviously, we had to put him through it a lot quicker than we wanted to.”

Culley, 65, is not off the hot seat yet. Although the team is surging towards the finish line, Houston was outscored on the road 172-51 before defeating a head coach-less Jacksonville Jaguars' roster in Week 15.

Houston's offense still ranks last in total offense and rushing. It ranks 30th in both passing and scoring despite putting up 84 points in the last three games.

The simple move for Houston would be to cut ties with current offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Kelly, who was named OC back in 2019, was retained by general manager Nick Caserio and Culley due to his work with Deshaun Watson.

Watson, soon after the hiring was made official, requested a trade. He currently is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct charges and still is looking to be traded.

Herbert continues to flourish under the new staff in Los Angeles, but his interception total has raised in Year 2. Mills, barring implosion in the final two games, looks to be safe as the front-runner to start in 2022 for the Texans.

Will he regress should Hamilton leave?

The Texans are looking at all options entering the offseason. Should they view Mills' growth in December as a sign of "franchise material" it would be wise to invest in his development.

That means sticking with Hamilton by any means necessary — including a potential promotion.