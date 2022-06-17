Skip to main content

Slot Solution: Texans High On Rookie WR Metchie

Houston Texans offensive coordinator is high on rookie wide receiver John Metchie III, with whom he goes way back.

The slot position has been a rotating door for the Houston Texans in recent years with Keke Coutee, Anthony Miller, and Danny Amendola all having given it a shot to varying degrees of success.

Now, with rookie John Metchie III in the building, the hope will be the Texans have found their solution.

"He can create his own yards once he gets the ball in his hands," Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "He has good short-area quickness, which will allow him to beat man coverage, and that’s what you got to do in the National Football League."

Currently recovering from a torn ACL, Metchie was drafted 44th overall with Houston trading up to get him. 

An All-SEC second-teamer in 2021, Metchie racked up 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Alabama.

Hamilton said he and Metchie formed a relationship with Metchie during his days as a coach at Michigan, describing him as "a high character young man" - even though he eventually chose Alabama. 

Not that Hamilton is bitter...

"I thought it was a great relationship, until he decided to go to Alabama instead of Michigan," Hamilton said, going on to admit that he gives Metchie a hard time "quite often" for his decision.

"Nevertheless, I’m excited," Hamilton said. "I was always excited to see Metchie play when we watched him play when he was at Alabama. You root for the good guys."

The prospect of an offense that includes a trio of receivers like Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, and Metchie is an exciting one for Texans fans. Hopefully, Hamilton will be proven right in his expectation that "he’ll hit the ground running whenever he’s available."

