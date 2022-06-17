Slot Solution: Texans High On Rookie WR Metchie
The slot position has been a rotating door for the Houston Texans in recent years with Keke Coutee, Anthony Miller, and Danny Amendola all having given it a shot to varying degrees of success.
Now, with rookie John Metchie III in the building, the hope will be the Texans have found their solution.
"He can create his own yards once he gets the ball in his hands," Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "He has good short-area quickness, which will allow him to beat man coverage, and that’s what you got to do in the National Football League."
Currently recovering from a torn ACL, Metchie was drafted 44th overall with Houston trading up to get him.
An All-SEC second-teamer in 2021, Metchie racked up 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Alabama.
Texans' Lovie Smith Provides Update on Rookies Derek Stingley & Kenyon Green
Three of Houston's top draft picks have dealt with injury ailments prior to training camp, but Smith has remained optimistic
'High Character Young Man': Texans OC Pep Hamilton Raves About Rookie WR John Metchie III
Second-round receiver John Metchie III expected to bring plenty to Houston's offense
'A Better Feel': Why Texans OC Pep Hamilton Might Unlock Davis Mills' Potential
Another season working with Pep Hamilton should do wonders for quarterback Davis Mills
Could Texans Rookie CB Derek Stingley Return Punts Next season?
Texans rookie Derek Stingley will be busy in 2022
Texans S Owens On Players 'Respect' For Lovie
Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens spoke about Lovie Smith and how he has changed since taking over as head coach.
Texans Look to Improve Run Game; Can Rookie Dameon Pierce Help?
The Texans running back room has plenty to improve from last season, when they were ranked last out of the 32 NFL teams.
Texans Secret Plot to Sign Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo? Really?
Why is there some sort of "top-secret'' Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo acquisition supposedly on the verge of happening?
Texans One Of Few NFL Teams To Carry Fullback
The Houston Texans are going against the grain in 2022 on offense
Hamilton said he and Metchie formed a relationship with Metchie during his days as a coach at Michigan, describing him as "a high character young man" - even though he eventually chose Alabama.
Not that Hamilton is bitter...
"I thought it was a great relationship, until he decided to go to Alabama instead of Michigan," Hamilton said, going on to admit that he gives Metchie a hard time "quite often" for his decision.
"Nevertheless, I’m excited," Hamilton said. "I was always excited to see Metchie play when we watched him play when he was at Alabama. You root for the good guys."
The prospect of an offense that includes a trio of receivers like Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, and Metchie is an exciting one for Texans fans. Hopefully, Hamilton will be proven right in his expectation that "he’ll hit the ground running whenever he’s available."