'Pep, We Need You': Texans' Lovie Smith Explains Promotion Of Coach Hamilton

Lovie Smith said the development of quarterback Davis Mills helped in the hiring process of Pep Hamilton

HOUSTON -- It didn't take long for Pep Hamilton to decide where he wanted to coach in 2022. The hiring of Lovie Smith made his choice to return to the Houston Texans an easier choice than ever before.

Hamilton will now serve as the Texans' offensive coordinator following Smith's promotion to head coach. Last season, Hamilton served as Houston's quarterback coach and passing game coordinator, working on the development of Davis Mills under center.

With Mills expected to return as the Texans' starting quarterback this fall, Smith prioritized keeping Hamilton on staff by any means necessary.

"It was a must," Smith said at his introductory press conference Tuesday of retaining Hamilton. "One of the first things I did right away was say, 'Pep, we need you.' We have a relationship."

Hamilton interviewed for several offensive coordinator vacancies this offseason, including ones with the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants. Ultimately, his relationship with Smith and the staff factored into the decision to remain in Houston.

Smith credited Hamilton's growth throughout his career in the league. Hired by Chicago back in 2007, the new Texans coach said Hamilton's growth from assistant to play-caller was done the right way, calling him a bright mind that could help a team win games.

"As I talk about ranks, Pep came in and worked his way up," Smith said. "People always ask about 'how can I move up?', and it's just do a good job where you currently are. That's what Pep did in the quarterback room and later as a coordinator.

"When you give guys an opportunity, they show you exactly who they are. I'm so excited about what he'll bring to us."

Hamilton's relationship with Mills was a selling point to his promotion. Starting in 11 games, the former third-round pick threw for a franchise rookie record of 2,664 yards for 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Mills' 88.8 passer rating ranked second among all rookie passers, trailing on New England's Mac Jones.

Hamilton said the hiring of Smith gave him comfort in accepting a new role on staff. Now comes the process of building off Mills' rookie campaign and finding role players who can help elevate an offense that finished 32nd a season ago.

"It's a great opportunity anytime you have the chance to have one of these 32 jobs leading an offense in the National Football League," Hamilton said. "At the end of the day, it's a collection of people. It's not just coach Smith, but it's the guys who were on the prior staff that will continue with us moving forward."

The Texans currently own the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.