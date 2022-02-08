Skip to main content

Pep Hamilton Was an Essential for Texans' New Coach Lovie Smith

New Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith is eager to reunite with Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator.

HOUSTON — Since taking over as the coach of the Houston Texans on Monday, the first order of business for Lovie Smith is to build his coaching staff. Ahead of his third NFL head coaching job, Smith will be tasked with the burden of hiring five position coaches in the wake of losing wide receivers coach Robert Prince to the Dallas Cowboys 24 hours prior to his introductory press conference on Tuesday.  

But assigning someone on his staff to take the role of the Texans' offensive coordinator is a burden Smith will not have to stress over with Pep Hamilton taking the helm. 

The two individuals first became colleagues in 2007 when Hamilton served as the quarterbacks coach under Smith with the Chicago Bears. And Smith described his reunion with Hamilton 14 years later as "the perfect storm."

"Back then, a word got out about a bright young man who can help you win football games — that is what was told to me about Pep Hamilton," Smith said. "Pep came in and worked his way up. People always ask, 'how can I move up?' Just do a good job where you are. That's what Pep did. I've watched his career. And I am so excited about what he is going to bring to us."

For Smith, the Texans' ability to retain Hamilton and elevate him to offensive coordinator was essential given the relationship and continuity he established with rookie quarterback Davis Mills throughout the 2021 campaign. 

While developing under Hamilton — who served as the Texans' quarterbacks coach last season, Mills finished his rookie campaign as arguably the second-best first-year quarterback from the draft class of 2021. 

In 13 games played, Mills completed 66.8 of his passes for 2,664 yards, to go along with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

"Pep has an expertise when you look at his background," Smith said. "What he did in Los Angeles with [Justin] Herbert to where he did with Davis [Mills] here. He is a fundamental coach who has a defensive mentality on toughness. I am so excited about him being on our staff and to see what he is going to do."

