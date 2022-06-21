Skip to main content

Pep Hamilton Wants Balance on Texans Offense

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton are aiming to transform the Texans offense ahead of the 2022 season.

Last season, the Houston Texans ranked dead last in terms of total offense in the NFL. 

If you watched the year progress, a common theme was the offenses’ inability to stay on the field, which meant that the defense stayed on the field longer and lost their endurance at a faster rate as the games continued.

As the Texans move on from their abysmal 4-13 season, general manager Nick Caserio had a clear goal in mind during the draft and free agency period: acquiring as many players as possible that could make immediate impacts on both sides of the ball.

Caserio did his due diligence when it came to improving the offense by drafting future weapons Kenyon Green (No. 15 pick), wide receiver John Metchie III (No. 44 pick) and running back Dameon Pierce (No. 107  pick) to give second-year quarterback Davis Mills some help at key spots. 

He also signed veteran running back Marlon Mack, who is a proven 1,000 rusher) and veteran offensive lineman AJ Cann.

And according to Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, finding balance with those new additions is key.

“If you go and just look at the analytics, look at the data. I think it’s important that you have balance in your offensive attack if you want to be a successful team in this league," Hamilton said during Texans minicamp. "We’re ultimately going to do whatever we have to do to score one more point than the opponent.”

As the Texans round the corner and prepare for the upcoming year, expect a greater emphasis on the running game centered around the newly drafted Dameon Pierce and newly signed Marlon Mack, to help balance the overall offense led by Mills. 

“It may be pushing the ball outfield in the passing game,” Hamilton said. “Of course, at some point you want to finish the game running the football. We want to be good at all of the above.”

