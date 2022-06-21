Pep Hamilton Wants Balance on Texans Offense
Last season, the Houston Texans ranked dead last in terms of total offense in the NFL.
If you watched the year progress, a common theme was the offenses’ inability to stay on the field, which meant that the defense stayed on the field longer and lost their endurance at a faster rate as the games continued.
As the Texans move on from their abysmal 4-13 season, general manager Nick Caserio had a clear goal in mind during the draft and free agency period: acquiring as many players as possible that could make immediate impacts on both sides of the ball.
Caserio did his due diligence when it came to improving the offense by drafting future weapons Kenyon Green (No. 15 pick), wide receiver John Metchie III (No. 44 pick) and running back Dameon Pierce (No. 107 pick) to give second-year quarterback Davis Mills some help at key spots.
He also signed veteran running back Marlon Mack, who is a proven 1,000 rusher) and veteran offensive lineman AJ Cann.
Texans Safety Praises 'Sponge' Rookie Stingley Jr.
Veteran safety Jonathan Owens has praised rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for his sponge-like approach to training.
NFL Power Rankings: Mills Project 'Just Beginning?'
Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season
Texans Breaking: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlement in Lawsuits
It's been almost a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
How Soon Before Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Becomes Starter?
Christian Harris looks ready to fight for starting reps in Week 1 of the 2022 season with the Houston Texans
Deshaun Watson Trade Reversed? Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Truth
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio assured fans that the monster trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns is not going to be overturned.
Texans Not Poised For Short-Term Success With Lovie Smith
According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks - Lovie Smith has a task on his hands if he's to achieve any short-term success.
Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock
The young defensive lineman is turning heads this offseason
Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills
Mills showed promising flashes as the starter last season, but still has a lot to prove in year two
And according to Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, finding balance with those new additions is key.
“If you go and just look at the analytics, look at the data. I think it’s important that you have balance in your offensive attack if you want to be a successful team in this league," Hamilton said during Texans minicamp. "We’re ultimately going to do whatever we have to do to score one more point than the opponent.”
As the Texans round the corner and prepare for the upcoming year, expect a greater emphasis on the running game centered around the newly drafted Dameon Pierce and newly signed Marlon Mack, to help balance the overall offense led by Mills.
“It may be pushing the ball outfield in the passing game,” Hamilton said. “Of course, at some point you want to finish the game running the football. We want to be good at all of the above.”