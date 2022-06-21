NFL Power Rankings: Mills Project 'Just Beginning?'

The NFL Draft is over; for the most part, free agents have picked their new homes for 2022. It's the time of the NFL offseason to speculate wildly on things like schedule predictions and team power rankings.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team and categorized them into tiers, and the Houston Texans were mentioned near the bottom of the league in the "rebuilding" tier.

28. HOUSTON TEXANS The Texans were able to finally start their rebuild by trading away Deshaun Watson for a huge haul of draft picks. That move happened too late in the day for them to be big players in free agency, so the project really started in the draft. Davis Mills flashed some surprisingly good play as a rookie, and he’ll get, at least, another season to show he can be a future starter, but this project has really only just begun.

The goal for every team should be to improve from the year before. The win-loss record says one thing, but production, level of competition and style of play are factors, too.

On paper, the Houston Texans roster is much better than the unit that went 4-13 last season. Then again, the AFC improved so much in the past six months, are the Texans that much better off?

While the Texans appear to be a much more capable franchise entering the Lovie Smith era, the team's success this season probably comes down to two major things: Davis Mills must improve at quarterback and the rookie class must find success early.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Find all the latest news and information on the Texans HERE