NFL Power Rankings: Mills Project 'Just Beginning?'
The NFL Draft is over; for the most part, free agents have picked their new homes for 2022. It's the time of the NFL offseason to speculate wildly on things like schedule predictions and team power rankings.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team and categorized them into tiers, and the Houston Texans were mentioned near the bottom of the league in the "rebuilding" tier.
28. HOUSTON TEXANS
The Texans were able to finally start their rebuild by trading away Deshaun Watson for a huge haul of draft picks. That move happened too late in the day for them to be big players in free agency, so the project really started in the draft.
Davis Mills flashed some surprisingly good play as a rookie, and he’ll get, at least, another season to show he can be a future starter, but this project has really only just begun.
The goal for every team should be to improve from the year before. The win-loss record says one thing, but production, level of competition and style of play are factors, too.
Texans Breaking: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlement in Lawsuits
It's been almost a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
How Soon Before Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Becomes Starter?
Christian Harris looks ready to fight for starting reps in Week 1 of the 2022 season with the Houston Texans
Deshaun Watson Trade Reversed? Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Truth
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio assured fans that the monster trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns is not going to be overturned.
Texans Not Poised For Short-Term Success With Lovie Smith
According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks - Lovie Smith has a task on his hands if he's to achieve any short-term success.
Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock
The young defensive lineman is turning heads this offseason
Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills
Mills showed promising flashes as the starter last season, but still has a lot to prove in year two
Texans High On Impactful Veterans Addison And Hughes
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith have both spoken of the impact defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes can have.
Texans LB Wallow Turning Heads
Second-year linebacker for the Houston Texans Garret Wallow has been turning heads this spring.
On paper, the Houston Texans roster is much better than the unit that went 4-13 last season. Then again, the AFC improved so much in the past six months, are the Texans that much better off?
While the Texans appear to be a much more capable franchise entering the Lovie Smith era, the team's success this season probably comes down to two major things: Davis Mills must improve at quarterback and the rookie class must find success early.
You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim
Find all the latest news and information on the Texans HERE