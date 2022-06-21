Skip to main content

NFL Power Rankings: Mills Project 'Just Beginning?'

Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season

The NFL Draft is over; for the most part, free agents have picked their new homes for 2022. It's the time of the NFL offseason to speculate wildly on things like schedule predictions and team power rankings.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team and categorized them into tiers, and the Houston Texans were mentioned near the bottom of the league in the "rebuilding" tier.

28. HOUSTON TEXANS

The Texans were able to finally start their rebuild by trading away Deshaun Watson for a huge haul of draft picks. That move happened too late in the day for them to be big players in free agency, so the project really started in the draft.

Davis Mills flashed some surprisingly good play as a rookie, and he’ll get, at least, another season to show he can be a future starter, but this project has really only just begun.

The goal for every team should be to improve from the year before. The win-loss record says one thing, but production, level of competition and style of play are factors, too. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deshaun dark
Play

Texans Breaking: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlement in Lawsuits

It's been almost a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_17484825
Play

How Soon Before Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Becomes Starter?

Christian Harris looks ready to fight for starting reps in Week 1 of the 2022 season with the Houston Texans

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Texans - Watson Caserio
Play

Deshaun Watson Trade Reversed? Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Truth

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio assured fans that the monster trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns is not going to be overturned.

By Anthony WoodJun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Lovie Smith
Play

Texans Not Poised For Short-Term Success With Lovie Smith

According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks - Lovie Smith has a task on his hands if he's to achieve any short-term success.

By Anthony WoodJun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
USATSI_17386839
Play

Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock

The young defensive lineman is turning heads this offseason

By Matt GalatzanJun 19, 2022
Jun 19, 2022
Davis Mills
Play

Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills

Mills showed promising flashes as the starter last season, but still has a lot to prove in year two

By Zach DimmittJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
Play

Texans High On Impactful Veterans Addison And Hughes

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith have both spoken of the impact defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes can have.

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Garret Wallow
Play

Texans LB Wallow Turning Heads

Second-year linebacker for the Houston Texans Garret Wallow has been turning heads this spring.

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022

On paper, the Houston Texans roster is much better than the unit that went 4-13 last season. Then again, the AFC improved so much in the past six months, are the Texans that much better off?

While the Texans appear to be a much more capable franchise entering the Lovie Smith era, the team's success this season probably comes down to two major things: Davis Mills must improve at quarterback and the rookie class must find success early. 

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Find all the latest news and information on the Texans HERE

deshaun dark
News

Texans Breaking: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlement in Lawsuits

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
USATSI_17484825
News

How Soon Before Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Becomes Starter?

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
Texans - Watson Caserio
News

Deshaun Watson Trade Reversed? Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Truth

By Anthony WoodJun 20, 2022
Lovie Smith
News

Texans Not Poised For Short-Term Success With Lovie Smith

By Anthony WoodJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17386839
News

Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock

By Matt GalatzanJun 19, 2022
Davis Mills
News

Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills

By Zach DimmittJun 18, 2022
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
News

Texans High On Impactful Veterans Addison And Hughes

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022
Garret Wallow
News

Texans LB Wallow Turning Heads

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022