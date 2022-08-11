Phillip Dorsett Shares Insights Into Texans OC Pep Hamilton - PODCAST
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' wide receiver corps had a significant boost during Day 6 of training camp. Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett participated in practice for the first time on Aug. 4.
Dorsett, who signed with the Texans in December, missed the first week of training camp practice due to an injury.
He spent the first three days of camp rehabbing on a separate practice field away from his teammates with a team physician. But since his return, Dorsett says he feels "great."
Ahead of his first full season with the Texans, Dorsett is joining a team with high expectations on the offensive side of the ball.
After Pep Hamilton took over as the Texans' offensive coordinator in January, Dorsett gave an insight into Houston's new offense during the latest episode of Locked On Texans.
"Pep is a guy who wants to get his playmakers the ball," Dorsett said on Wednesday. "He loves to run the ball. But at the end of the day, he just wants to utilize his offense around his playmakers.
Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies, Preview, Odds
Saturday will be the first time Houston's rookies take the field in NFL game action.
Hungry & Humble: How Rookie Jalen Pitre Became Texans Camp Star
Rookie safety Jalen Pitre is shining with the Houston Texans' secondary.
'He Fits The Profile': Jonathan Owens' Road To Texans Starting Safety
Safety Jonathan Owens has risen up the Houston Texans' depth chart following a challenging first four years in the NFL.
Houston Signs USFL Standout BJ Emmons - NFL Tracker
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Texans Camp Notebook: Cooks vs. Stingley - Rookie Officially Arrives
For the first time in training camp, Derek Stingley Jr. proved what he's capable of doing in coverage.
Texans RB Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.
Texans Release Offensive Depth Chart: No WR No. 3 In Sight?
The Texans are expected to run a base 12-personnel, but do they have a plan for a No. 3 receiver?
Texans Defensive Depth Chart: Pair Of Rookies Earn Starting Nod
Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. already have proven they're starting material for the Texans' defense
"Guys with speed and guys with power. He just wants to use everybody's strengths. That's how he tries to put his game plan together."
Dorsett is a reliable wide receiver whose talents will be beneficial in helping the Texans amidst the loss of John Metchie III.
He played three games for the Texans last season and was on the verge of revamping Houston's modest position group before going down with an ankle injury. Dorsett notched 107 yards on six catches during the 2021 campaign.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.