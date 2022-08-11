Skip to main content

Phillip Dorsett Shares Insights Into Texans OC Pep Hamilton - PODCAST

Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett shares the plans new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has for the Houston Texans in 2022.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' wide receiver corps had a significant boost during Day 6 of training camp. Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett participated in practice for the first time on Aug. 4.

Dorsett, who signed with the Texans in December, missed the first week of training camp practice due to an injury.

He spent the first three days of camp rehabbing on a separate practice field away from his teammates with a team physician. But since his return, Dorsett says he feels "great."

Ahead of his first full season with the Texans, Dorsett is joining a team with high expectations on the offensive side of the ball. 

After Pep Hamilton took over as the Texans' offensive coordinator in January, Dorsett gave an insight into Houston's new offense during the latest episode of Locked On Texans.

"Pep is a guy who wants to get his playmakers the ball," Dorsett said on Wednesday. "He loves to run the ball. But at the end of the day, he just wants to utilize his offense around his playmakers. 

"Guys with speed and guys with power. He just wants to use everybody's strengths. That's how he tries to put his game plan together."

Dorsett is a reliable wide receiver whose talents will be beneficial in helping the Texans amidst the loss of John Metchie III.

He played three games for the Texans last season and was on the verge of revamping Houston's modest position group before going down with an ankle injury. Dorsett notched 107 yards on six catches during the 2021 campaign. 

