Just when life began to return to some resemblance of normality, COVID-19 swung back into the forefront with (as of Friday mid-afternoon) 151 players around the NFL testing positive for the virus in the last five days alone.

The Houston Texans have seen their own resurgence of COVID amongst their ranks, with nine players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

One benefit the players seem to have this time around, however, is their prior experience of dealing with COVID.

"It’s something that we’ve all been through before," defensive end Derek Rivers said. "When you’ve gone through something before, whether that being in your life or whatever it may be, when you see it again, you kind of have an idea of either how to adjust to it or you have that sense, like ‘alright, I’ve been here before.’"

This sentiment was echoed by fellow defensive end Jacob Martin: "I don’t think there’s any problem with guys that have been around and been in the league through last year’s season and preparing week-in and week-out. I think guys got that down pretty good.”

As far as players are concerned, it's still business as usual, just with a few extra masks and soap thrown in.

"It’s been pretty crazy seeing everything around the league, but everybody is really trying to follow these protocols, social distance and make sure we are all safe, good hygiene, wash your hands and everything," safety Jonathan Owens said.

Looking forward, wide receiver Brandin Cooks said that they've heard nothing from their coaches about other changes heading their way.

"We have to come in regardless of vaccination status wearing a mask, try to social distance the best you can and if you have any symptoms to report those things," Cooks said. "Everything that the league has been telling them so far, they have been telling us and just trying to follow the rules the best we can."

Only time will tell whether more rules and restrictions come into place as the COVID situation and its various variants develop. Until then, the Texans seem comfortable.