Texans Playoff Prediction? The Unlikely AFC South Collapse

We’re not sure that even inside Houston Texans headquarters is the idea of making the NFL playoffs anything more that a future goal.

Or, frankly, even a future dream.

But outside the building? A picture is being painted …

And it would have to happen in three steps - three of which to us seem - at this early stage - to be wildly optimistic.

CBS Sports has assembled a list of five teams that could take a step back this season - and they’ve put the Tennessee Titans on the list.

The Titans? Perennial contenders with a rock-solid foundation? How? Why?

CBS suggests that the play from their starting quarterback could be the albatross. They write …

This could prove to be a pivotal year for the Titans, especially at quarterback. Despite leading his team to a 12-5 record, Ryan Tennehill took a step back in 2021. His passer rating was the lowest it’s been since he arrived in Nashville and his 14 interceptions during the regular season were the most in his Titans tenure and second-most of his career. Those turnovers issues also reared their head in Tennessee’s one-and-done appearance in the playoffs as he threw three interceptions in the club’s 19-16 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round.

To us? While those raw stats are correct, the “despite” and the “if” factors ruin the idea. Since when is 12-5 a sign of vulnerability?

But sure …

Step 1: The AFC South Titans suddenly stink.

Step 2: The AFC South Texans, coming off back-to-back four-win seasons, suddenly don’t stink.

Step 3: The AFC South Jacksonville Jaguars still stink - as do an assortment of other teams facing Houston QB Davis Mills and coach Lovie Smith.

It’s all part of a fine hope and a fine goal … as unrealistic as these Houston-related “steps” might seem.