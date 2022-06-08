Skip to main content

Under-The-Radar Texans Poised For Stardom

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was CBS' selection for an under-the-radar AFC player who can be a star in 2022. But who else could have made the shortlist?

He may not be under-the-radar to Houston Texans fans, but according to CBS, quarterback Davis Mills is exactly that.

Mills was CBS' selection for an under-the-radar AFC player who can be a star in 2022 - and rightfully so.

Did you know Davis Mills led the NFL in red zone passer rating last season (116.8)? A surprise of the Texans offense, there could be an argument made Mills was the best of the rookie quarterbacks in 2021. Mills ranks third in NFL history among all rookie quarterbacks in completion percentage (66.8%) and had three games with a passer rating of 125 or higher -- tied for the second-most among rookie quarterbacks since the 1970 merger.

Even though the Texans offense leaves much to be desired, a better offensive line and a year under his belt could set up the quarterback for an even better second season. Whether Mills is a franchise quarterback is to be determined, but the Texans were a significantly better team with him on the field. 

Praise from the national media for Mills has been trickling in of late, for example, with The Touchdown Wire listing him as one of the league's most underrated offensive players, and former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli naming Mills the second-year quarterback he's most intrigued by.

But Mills isn't the only under-the-radar Texan to keep an eye on.

Assuming the offensive line and run game are trending up, this should allow playmakers like wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan to blossom. Both saw their roles grow as the 2021 season progressed, with Collins making a number of highlight reel-worthy catches for a total of 446 yards, and Jordan proving a menace in the red zone with three touchdowns on just 20 receptions. 

Defensively it's hard to miss the impact a healthy Jonathan Greenard has upfront. The third-year defensive end hit the ground running after switching positions under now-head coach Lovie Smith and led the team in sacks (8.0) and quarterback hits (12) despite only playing in 12 games.

During a particularly productive stretch, Greenard notched six sacks and seven quarterback hits in just four games - and that was with little help from the rest of Houston's edge rushers with which he could share the offensive line's pressure.

Now with multiple veteran edge rushers in the building, heading into his second year in this defensive scheme, fans should keep a close eye on Greenard.

Finally, the rookie class. 

Multiple rookies from this year's class are poised to start early on - regardless of what the coaching staff might say. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, guard Kenyon Green, running back Dameon Pierce, and possibly even linebacker Christian Harris will all likely start sooner rather than later given the team's needs at those respective positions, and the upsides each player possesses.

The same could also be said for wide receiver John Metchie III who is currently rehabbing from an ACL tear.

All of the above have the luxury of joining a team looking for cornerstones to build around, with openings at almost every position from the bottom of the depth chart all the way up to the top. 

If the Texans played their cards right in the draft, there ought to be multiple breakout star candidates come the end of the season.

