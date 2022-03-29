Power Rankings Plummet: How Low Can Texans Go?
For the Houston Texans, free agency has been dominated by headlines surrounding the blockbuster trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
Outside of that, general manager Nick Caserio has been busy adding solid foundation pieces to his roster. But the lack of big-name signings seems to have left ESPN's latest NFL power rankings unimpressed.
The Texans occupy the bottom rung of the league's ladder ,dropping from 31st to 32nd. This comes just one week after NFL Network also had Houston scraping the basement floor of their own rankings.
Though there are some in the media who believe Houston is headed in the right direction long-term, most think 2022 is going to resemble 2021 unless there is drastic improvement via free-agent signings or a powerful draft haul.
Says the power rankings:
The Texans signed Rex Burkhead to an extension at the end of last season and added Dare Ogunbowale in free agency, but they're in need of an impact back -- which is something they haven't had in several seasons. The Texans' best bet now looks to be adding to their backfield in the draft, although Houston has so many needs on its roster that it's hard to pick just one spot to prioritize. -- Sarah Barshop
Thankfully for Texans fans, the team's early inactivity in chasing the league's stars this offseason is no surprise. Houston is in the infant stages of a full rebuild, one which began last offseason with a promising draft class. But the plan won't truly kick into action until next month's NFL Draft, thanks to the Watson haul of picks.
In his first draft last year, Caserio managed to draft five players who started a minimum of two games in 2021. That included, of course, de-facto starting quarterback Davis Mills. When you consider that the Texans weren't on the clock until pick 67, this bodes well moving forward.
The Texans have two first-rounders and 10 overall picks this year (including four in the top 80), and six first-rounders in the next three years. Meaning there's plenty of ammunition to work within a relatively short space of time.
All in all, a solid draft and potentially one or two more acquisitions prior to Week 1 should see the Texans climb out of the power-rankings cellar soon enough.