NFL Worst: Texans Or Jaguars? Harsh Power Rankings

Fresh off an NFL playoffs for the ages and a Super Bowl matchup that played out better than some thought, we enter an offseason full of questions. Many teams will come back next season looking vastly different due to free agency, giving the bad teams an opportunity to get better.

Before those changes are made, NFL.com released power rankings as we look ahead to the draft and free agency. The AFC South housed two of the worst teams in 2021 in the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Clearly, one of them will rank last, right?

Right. Coming in at No. 32 are the 3-14 Jaguars. Even after drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021, Jacksonville still finished with a league-worst record. Then there's the failed Urban Meyer experiment that ended after just 13 games.

The Jaguars were so bad they have the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row. They have a new head coach in Doug Pederson who hopefully will bring in a winning culture.

But what of our Houston Texans?

Also introducing a new coach recently, the 4-13 Texans fall in at No. 31 overall, just behind the Jaguars. Lovie Smith will be tasked with turning not just the product on the field around, but also the organization as a whole. NFL.com had this to say regarding the Texans:

"Congrats to Lovie Smith for getting another big chair in the NFL. But be careful what you wish for; this Texans job is a tough one, maybe the most challenging in football. Houston needs close to a total overhaul of its roster, and the Deshaun Watson situation has left the organization in a holding pattern for over a year. Trading Watson could fetch a massive bounty, but Watson's ongoing legal limbo -- he's been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior in 22 active lawsuits -- means Houston has little choice but to wait out a situation with no clear timeline for resolution."

The World Champion Los Angeles Rams are No. 1 on the list, followed by No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, No. 3 Buffalo Bills, the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals and No. 5 Green Bay Packers.