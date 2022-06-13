Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below

With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Texans are in store for an active offseason. Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below.

JUNE 13 TEXANS ON NFL NETWORK

The Houston Texans will play at least one of their pre-season games this August on a national stage.

The game is set to be broadcast on NFL Network. They will face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on August 19.

You can view the entire NFL Network preseason schedule below:

August 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

August 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Dallas at Denver, 9:00

August 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

August 19

Carolina at New England, 7:00

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00

August 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1:00

Washington at Kansas City, 4:00

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

August 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00

August 26

Seattle at Dallas, 8:00

August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00

Minnesota at Denver, 9:00

August 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00

JUNE 11 TIGHT END SWAP The Houston Texans cut tight end, Darrell Daniels, on Friday, leaving an empty depth slot in the tight end room. A journeyman, Daniels originally signed with the Texans on May 23.

Daniels was originally drafted by the Colts, and also spent time in Seattle and Arizona before coming to Houston. He has 13 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in his career

To replace Daniels, the Texans signed Mason Schreck, who spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Schreck has not recorded a catch in his career, but has played in 23 games and has one start under his belt.

JUNE 7 WALLACE-SIMMS SIGNED After waiving offensive lineman Carson Green, the Texans have found a replacement, in the form of former Jaguars guard Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms.

A former undrafted free agent out of Missouri, Wallace-Simms appeared in five games with the Jaguars last season, and was released in January.

JUNE 3 GREEN CUT The Texans waived offensive lineman Carson Green, 23, the team announced Friday.

Green, an Aggies product - like top rookie Kenyon Green - signed back with the Texans on March 11 after spending time on the Houston practice squad.

JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the first time since 2000, John Madden will grace the cover of the video game named after him.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passed away in December at the age of 85.

Madden 23 is set to come out this August.

MAY 25 KAP WORKOUT FOR RAIDERS The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 21 CLOWNEY SIGNS The Browns are keeping a former Texans standout and a difference-maker by re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per multiple reports.

Despite nine sacks last year, Clowney - formerly a Houston No. 1 overall pick - again sat on the shelf for a time before re-upping with Cleveland, a team that believes it’s building a contender featuring another Texans ex in QB Deshaun Watson.

MAY 17 FORMER TEXAN LINDSAY STAYS IN AFC SOUTH Former Houston Texans free agent running back Phillip Lindsay is signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a one year deal, per his agency.

It will be Lindsay's fourth team in three seasons.

Lindsay, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2018, had 1,278 yards in 10 scores in his rookie campaign. He also went over 100 yards in his second season with the team. However, from there, Lindsay's production began to decline.

Lindsay signed with the Texans in 2021 but never got going, rushing 50 times for 130 yards and one score. The Texans would then release Lindsay, and he would be claimed by Miami. He played just four games with the Dolphins.

MAY 15 TEXANS GET GREEN The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with the 15th overall pick, offensive lineman Kenyon Green. The Texas native is reportedly set to sign a fully-guaranteed four-year deal worth $15.9 million.

An All-SEC First-Teamer in 2021, the Texas A&M alumnus made 35 appearances in three years for the Aggies.

Green is expected to challenge for a starting role at guard - most likely on the left in between center Justin Britt and left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

MAY 13 TEXANS SIGN 12 UDFAs The Texans have come to terms with 12 undrafted free agent prior to the start of rookie minicamp Friday. Houston also has come to terms with six of its nine draftees in the past week.

The three biggest name to watch for from an undrafted rookie side are Sam Houston State cornerback Tristan McCollum, Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and Houston tight end Seth Green.

McCoullum started three seasons for the Bearcats, helping them win the FCS Championship in 2020. He recorded 145 total tackles, 27 pass deflections and three interceptions while playing in 54 total games.

Green, a former quarterback turned tight end, began his career at Minnesota before transferring to Houston last offseason. In his lone season with the Cougars, he tallied 13 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Harvell-Peel was three-year start under Jim Knowles' defense at Oklahoma State. He was a third-team All-American during his final season as the captain of the Cowboys' defense. For his career, Harvell-Peel recorded 185 tackles, 20 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Below are all 12 signings who will be a part of the Texans' 90-man roster. Houston begins rookie camp Friday.

- Arkansas OL Myron Cunningham

- Nebraska DL Damion Daniels

-Baylor WR Drew Estrada

- Memphis DB Jacobi Francis

- Houston TE Seth Green

- Central Michigan DL Troy Hairston

- Illinois LB Jake Hansen

- Oklahoma State S Kobly Harvell-Peel

- Notre Dame DL Kurt Hinish

- Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III

- Sam Houston State CB Trisitian McCollum

- International Player Pathway Program DL Adedayo Odeleye

MAY 12 TEXANS SIGN BOOKER Fifth-round pick Thomas Booker is set to sign his rookie deal with the Houston Texans. The Stanford alumnus joins safety Jalen Pitre and tight end Teagan Quitoriano in putting pen to paper for Houston.

Per Aaron Wilson, the 6-3, 301-pound versatile defensive lineman will be signing a four-year deal.

This leaves cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., guard Kenyon Green, wide receiver John Metchie III, running back Dameon Pierce, and offensive lineman Austin Deculus as the remaining unsigned drafted players.

MAY 12 TITANS SIGNING WALKER Former Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker will stay in the AFC South after signing for the Tennessee Titans.

The 6-4, 280-pound Florida native was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos back in 2017. After four years with the Broncos, he spent one season in Houston where he played 13 games, recording two sacks and 31 tackles.

MAY 12 KEKE VISITS CARDS Former Houston Texans defensive tackle Kingsley Keke is set to visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Claimed off of waivers from the Green Bay Packers back in January, Keke was waived on May 3rd. A fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M in 2019, Keke made 17 appearances for the Packers, before his brief stint in Houston.

MAY 11 DEMARCUS WALKER TAKING AFC SOUTH VISITS

Houston Texans free agent DeMarcus Walker is taking visits in the AFC South this week, beginning with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Walker is also reportedly set to take a visit to the Titans on Wednesday. In his lone season with the Texans, Walker finished with 31 tackles, two sacks, seven quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 13 games with two starts.

MAY 10 BILLS TAKE REVENGE ON TEXAN

The Buffalo Bills are hiring Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan for the role of Senior Personnel Executive in Brandon Beane’s front office. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Beane was in need of a high-end No. 2 official following the departure of now New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen. The Texans promoted Bazirgan to co-assistant director of player personnel last May following his interview for the Texans general manager position.

Prior to joining Houston, Bazirgan spent 14 years working in a multitude of roles for the New York Jets. He primarily served as the team's director of college scouting, director of pro personnel and assistant director of pro personnel.

Bazirgan's move marks the fourth time Buffalo and Houston have been linked this offseason. The Texans added Jacques Cesaire as the new defensive line coach following the hiring of Lovie Smith as head coach. Earlier this month, Houston signed both Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes to multi-year deals.

MAY 10 TEXANS SIGN FORMER BILL DE JERRY HUGHES

The Houston Texans agreed to a deal with veteran free agent defensive end Jerry Hughes Tuesday, according to a report from NFL expert Jordan Schultz.

Hughes has been a staple in the league since being selected 31st overall out of TCU by the Colts in the 2010 draft. After having just five sacks in his first three seasons in Indianapolis, Hughes arrived in Buffalo in 2013 and immediately had an impact, recording back-to-back 10-sack seasons in 2013 and 2014.

The 33-year-old has played in 12 or more games in each of his 12 season, totaling 58 sacks, 412 total tackles, 16 forced fumbles, one pick, and two touchdowns.

He'll add some much-needed veteran presence to Houston's defensive line this season.

MAY 3 TEXANS CUT DT KINGLSEY KEKE

The Houston Texans cut defensive tackle Kingsley Keke Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Keke was claimed by Houston off waivers in January after being cut by the Packers due to disagreements with the coaching staff. Now after just three months with the Texans and never appearing in a game, the former Texas A&M Aggie is once again a free agent.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke played three seasons in Green Bay before his departure in January.

Keke had some solid production in 12 games for the Packers last season. He totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and an impressive three passes defended from his defensive tackle spot.

According to Wilson's sources, Keke's departure from Houston came down to a matter of salary numbers and the arrival of new defensive lineman like former Bill Mario Addison, who signed with Houston Monday.

MAY 2 TEXANS SIGN VETERAN DE The Houston Texans are set to sign their second defensive end of the day, this time in the shape of 34-year-old Mario Addison, according to Mark Berman.

Set to enter his 12th NFL season, Addison has played for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Washington, Carolina Panthers, and Buffalo Bills.

In 158 appearances (58 starts) Addison has 67 sacks and 112 quarterback hits.

He's spent the last two seasons in Buffalo where he started seven of his 32 appearances, recording 12 sacks.

Addison will likely be battling the likes of Rasheem Green, Demone Harris, and Derek Rivers for a backup role.

MAY 2 REBEL RB WAIVED The Houston Texans have waived/injured former Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips.

Phillips signed for the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, bouncing back and forth between the active roster and practice squad until injury cut short his 2021 season.

In two seasons, Phillips made 11 appearances, rushing for 22 yards and receiving for a further 16.

This comes on the same day that the Texans picked up the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Tytus Howard. The Texans also signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green, and traded former second-round pick defensive back, Lonnie Johnson Jr., to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional seventh-rounder.

APRIL 26 RON'DELL RELEASED The Houston Texans waived defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter on Monday, after just one year with the team.

Carter played 20 snaps in his one game with the franchise, and did not record a tackle.

After going undrafted out of James Madison in 2020, Carter also spent time with the Cowboys, Cardinals and the Colts. The Cowboys once saw great promise in Carter, who will now re-start elsewhere.

APRIL 22 PIONEER PASSES Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette, a football pioneer, passed away on Tuesday. He was 82 years old.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today

Boyette, a native of Orange, joined Kansas City’s Willie Lanier as the first Black players in professional football history to start at the linebacker position.

APRIL 21 TEXANS LOSE TE TO GIANTS - Seeing his playing time in Houston dwindle behind the likes of Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair, tight end Jordan Akins signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants. The 6-4, 243-pound Akins was a third-round pick of the Texans in the 2018 NFL draft. He became an unrestricted free agent in March. In 58 career games (23 starts), Akins has hauled in 114 receptions for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed the ball twice for seven yards and recorded one special teams tackle.

Houston will rely on second-year man Brevin Jordan in 2022.

APRIL 12 STARTING DT VISITS Free-agent defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is visiting the Falcons, NFL Network reports. Taylor (6-3, 311) started for the Texans in Week 1 of last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Taylor, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 out of Oklahoma State.

APRIL 11 TEXANS VISIT WITH STEVEN NELSON The Houston Texans received a visit from free agent cornerback Steven Nelson on Monday, per a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

In 2021, Nelson finished the season with 50 tackles and one interception to his name and has recorded 341 total tackles, eight interceptions and 59 pass deflections in 98 career games.

APRIL 6 FORMER TEXANS LB WHITNEY MERCILUS RETIRES Former Houston Texans' All-Pro linebacker Whitney Mercilus announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. He made his announcement via Instagram.

In a statement released through his agent, Mercilus took a moment to thank the Texans and Cal McNair after 10 seasons. Mercilus departed Houston as a free agent in October to join the Green Bay Packers.