Skip to main content

Are Texans Prime-Time Material?

The Houston Texans will play in just one marquee time slot this upcoming season.

It seems that as far as the NFL is concerned, the Houston Texans just aren't prime-time material.

For the second year in a row, the Texans will play just one prime-time game. It'll come in Week 9 when Houston plays host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Texans are 4-8 on Thursday nights.

Deshaun Watson and Vyncint Smith

Deshaun Watson and Vyncint Smith

J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Zach Cunningham

J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, and Zach Cunningham

Bill O'Brien and Alfred Blue

Bill O'Brien and Alfred Blue

The Texans and Eagles have only met five times previously, and Philadelphia remains just one of two teams to have never lost to Houston. Their last game was close, with Philly prevailing 32-30 in 2018 when quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Nick Foles passed for a combined 810 yards and six touchdowns.

Just four years later and both teams couldn't have changed more. Lovie Smith coaches Houston, with Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. This year's matchup likely features two young quarterbacks in Davis Mills and Jalen Hurts who are both looking to cement their places as their team's respective starters.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

watson
Play

Reunion Game Scheduled: Deshaun Watson vs. Houston Texans

Mark your calendar for a reunion game that will be must-watch; the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Texans at NRG Stadium.

By Bri Amaranthus14 hours ago
14 hours ago
USATSI_13767227
Play

Texans Take Road Trip Week 2, Face Russell Wilson-Led Broncos

Russell Wilson will make his home debut as a Denver Bronco against the Houston Texans

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago
USATSI_17299712
Play

Texans Open Season At NRG Stadium, Face Matt Ryan-Led Colts

Matt Ryan will make his Colts' debut at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans to begin the 2022 season

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Houston Texans
Play

Texans NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

A complete look at the 2022-2023 schedule for the Houston Texans

By Texans Daily Staff15 hours ago
15 hours ago
NFL
Play

Texans Get Gator Signed, Agree To Terms With RB Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce becomes the fifth Houston Texans rookie to agree to terms on his rookie contract

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
15 hours ago
USATSI_14247434
Play

Texans Add National Champion Offensive Lineman, Sign LSU Rookie Austin Deculus

Former LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Texans

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago
GettyImages-1350745556-775x465
Play

Stanford Bros Reunite: Texans Sign Thomas Booker To Rookie Contract

Thomas Booker is back with Davis Mills for good after signing his rookie contract

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Thomas Booker
Play

Texans Sign Rookie Booker, Walker Joins Tennessee

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Elsewhere, there are just five other teams only slated to play one prime-time game - New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Detroit Lions are the only team shut out of prime time.

What does this say about the Houston Texans? Nothing we didn't already know.

The Texans don't have any real headliners on the roster outside of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and aren't expected to win much. According to Pro Football Network, Houston is only predicted to win 4.5 games. 

Maybe these low expectations and lack of national exposure will serve as motivation for the Texans. They could use it.

watson
News

Reunion Game Scheduled: Deshaun Watson vs. Houston Texans

By Bri Amaranthus14 hours ago
USATSI_13767227
News

Texans Take Road Trip Week 2, Face Russell Wilson-Led Broncos

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
USATSI_17299712
News

Texans Open Season At NRG Stadium, Face Matt Ryan-Led Colts

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
Houston Texans
News

Texans NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

By Texans Daily Staff15 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Get Gator Signed, Agree To Terms With RB Dameon Pierce

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
USATSI_14247434
News

Texans Add National Champion Offensive Lineman, Sign LSU Rookie Austin Deculus

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
GettyImages-1350745556-775x465
News

Stanford Bros Reunite: Texans Sign Thomas Booker To Rookie Contract

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
Thomas Booker
News

Texans Sign Rookie Booker, Walker Joins Tennessee

By Texans Daily Staff21 hours ago