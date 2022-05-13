Are Texans Prime-Time Material?

The Houston Texans will play in just one marquee time slot this upcoming season.

It seems that as far as the NFL is concerned, the Houston Texans just aren't prime-time material.

For the second year in a row, the Texans will play just one prime-time game. It'll come in Week 9 when Houston plays host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Texans are 4-8 on Thursday nights.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Deshaun Watson and Vyncint Smith © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, and Zach Cunningham © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Bill O'Brien and Alfred Blue

The Texans and Eagles have only met five times previously, and Philadelphia remains just one of two teams to have never lost to Houston. Their last game was close, with Philly prevailing 32-30 in 2018 when quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Nick Foles passed for a combined 810 yards and six touchdowns.

Just four years later and both teams couldn't have changed more. Lovie Smith coaches Houston, with Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. This year's matchup likely features two young quarterbacks in Davis Mills and Jalen Hurts who are both looking to cement their places as their team's respective starters.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Hurts Lovie Smith

Elsewhere, there are just five other teams only slated to play one prime-time game - New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Detroit Lions are the only team shut out of prime time.

What does this say about the Houston Texans? Nothing we didn't already know.

The Texans don't have any real headliners on the roster outside of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and aren't expected to win much. According to Pro Football Network, Houston is only predicted to win 4.5 games.

Maybe these low expectations and lack of national exposure will serve as motivation for the Texans. They could use it.