HOUSTON — Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil was in attendance Tuesday morning to take part in the Houston Texans' mandatory minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

"Laremy is here, and it was good to see him get back out on the football field," coach Lovie Smith said following minicamp practice. "That was the final piece of the puzzle we are putting together. We have been communicating with him throughout the off-season, but it was good to see one of your best players out on the football field.

Tunsil's absence during voluntary OTAs was a modest concern for the general public. But Smith never had a problem with Tunsil missing any off-season workouts.

Smith said he stayed in constant contact with Tunsil throughout the off-season, and the two spent most of practice getting to know each other.

And what has Lovie learned?

"He is one of the best offensive tackles in football. When you add him to our team, we are better."

Tunsil's first day of mandatory minicamp marked his long-awaited return from injury. He was limited to five games in 2021 after sustaining a thumb injury against the New England Patriots on Oct. 10.

He underwent surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament and was projected to miss the next four weeks, an absence that resulted in Tunsil's 2021 campaign ending prematurely.

Tunsil played in only 262 snaps last season and finished the year as Houston's most effective offensive lineman. His pass protection grade of 72.5 is the highest amongst the Texans' offensive linemen. And despite giving up seven pressures with a pair of quarterback hits, Tunsil did not give up a sack.

The Texans' Thanksgiving victory against the Detroit Lions in 2020 marked the last time Tunsil gave up a sack.

"He looked great out there today," second-year quarterback Davis Mills said. "He came back and had a solid feel for the playbook. I thought he performed well, and we are excited to have him back."