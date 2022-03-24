Too Much Sauce: Texans Like Cincinnati's CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

With the NFL Draft a little over a month away, the Houston Texans are high on Cincinnati's cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans were at the University of Cincinnati for its annual Pro Day on Thursday. Quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder headlined the event after leading the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 13-1 record during the 2021 campaign.

The Texans are sticking with Davis Mills as their starter under center in 2022. It's unlikely Houston will pursue a quarterback — despite general manager Nick Caserio keeping the option open.

But the Texans are more enamored by Ridder's teammate Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. A source tells TexansDaily that Gardner is a player the Texans like one month away from the draft.

Ahmad Gardner Ahmad Gardner Ahmad Gardner

Gardner is entering the 2022 NFL Draft as arguably the top defensive back in his class. He recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions, and three sacks during his junior year. And during his three seasons at Cincinnati, Gardner did not allow a single touchdown pass.

Gardner's on-field production is appealing. His stature as a 6-foot-2 cornerback who ran a 4.41 at the NFL Combine makes Gardner an intriguing prospect for the Texans.

"If you can find a six-foot corner that's faster than most — that's pretty special," Texans' coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL Combine on March 2. "To me, the object of the defense in every snap is to score and take the ball away. We put a big emphasis on that.

"We ask our corners to tackle. They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot. That's a hard guy to find."

Desmond Ridder © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith Nick Caserio

The Texans have 11 picks entering the draft. And following the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, Houston has two selections in the first round at pick No. 3 and No. 13.

Other notable prospects who participated in Cincinnati's Pro Day were wide receiver Michael Young Jr., defensive back Coby Bryant and defensive end Myjai Sanders.