Skip to main content

Texans, Bearcats CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Met Following Pro Day

Texans showing significant interest Cincinnati standout defensive back

HOUSTON -- The Cincinnati Bearcats have a handful of the top college prospects entering the 2022 NFL Draft, with quarterback Desmond Ridder possibly the most intriguing. But teammate and cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner could be the first off the draft board in April.

The Houston Texans are among the teams targeting Gardner . Before the Texans attended Cincinnati's Pro Day on Thursday, a source told TexansDaily that Gardner is a player the Texans like.

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans met privately with Gardner after his campus workout. 

Bear

Ahmad Gardner

GettyImages-1237796024-1024x683

Ahmad Gardner

Bear 2

Ahmad Gardner

"When you get into the draft, you don’t want to necessarily eliminate any position or a particular player," Nick Caserio said Saturday. "You just want to look at it with the mentality and just figure out what makes the most sense for the organization. It’s about picking good players. It’s about picking the right players that you think fit what you’re trying to do." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

caserio logo
Play

What Grade Do Houston Texans Get in Free Agency?

Houston Texans went into offseason with many holes to fill

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
D27F4C4A-9362-43CB-99E1-F0536017660F
Play

Linebacker Neville Hewitt Returns to Houston Texans

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17964977
Play

QB Deshaun Watson Reveals ‘Perfect’ Reason For Trade to Browns

Former Texans' QB Deshaun Watson shocked everyone with his decision to join the Cleveland Browns. But the star quarterback said his contract had nothing to do with his decision.

By Coty M. DavisMar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022

Gardner is arguably the top defensive back in his class. During his three seasons at Cincinnati, Gardner recorded 99 tackles, 16 pass deflections, nine interceptions and 3.5 sacks. Incredibly, he did not allowed a touchdown pass during his entire collegiate career.  

Gardner is the ideal cornerback for coach Lovie Smith's defensive system, given his on-field production and 6-2 stature.

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

USATSI_17642137

Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio

Houston has 11 picks entering the draft. And following the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans have two selections in the first round at No. 3 and 13.

Given their desire to bring Gardner to Houston, the Texans may want to strike early. Gardner will meet with the Detroit Lions and has scheduled visits with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

caserio logo
News

What Grade Do Houston Texans Get in Free Agency?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
D27F4C4A-9362-43CB-99E1-F0536017660F
News

Linebacker Neville Hewitt Returns to Houston Texans

By Texans Daily Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_17964977
News

QB Deshaun Watson Reveals ‘Perfect’ Reason For Trade to Browns

By Coty M. DavisMar 25, 2022
1362132382
News

Low-Risk, High-Reward: Does QB Desmond Ridder Make Sense for Texans?

By David HarrisonMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17965075
News

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Comments on Texans’ ‘Different Direction’

By Coty M. DavisMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17964944
News

'No Regrets': Deshaun Watson Introduced As Browns New QB

By Cole ThompsonMar 25, 2022
dw press cleve
News

Deshaun Watson Proclaims Innocence: "I’ve Never Assaulted Or Disrespected Any Woman'

By Mike FisherMar 25, 2022
Texans - Watson Caserio
News

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson: Update on Latest Criminal Complaint

By Timm HammMar 25, 2022