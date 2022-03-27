Texans, Bearcats CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Met Following Pro Day

HOUSTON -- The Cincinnati Bearcats have a handful of the top college prospects entering the 2022 NFL Draft, with quarterback Desmond Ridder possibly the most intriguing. But teammate and cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner could be the first off the draft board in April.

The Houston Texans are among the teams targeting Gardner . Before the Texans attended Cincinnati's Pro Day on Thursday, a source told TexansDaily that Gardner is a player the Texans like.

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans met privately with Gardner after his campus workout.

"When you get into the draft, you don’t want to necessarily eliminate any position or a particular player," Nick Caserio said Saturday. "You just want to look at it with the mentality and just figure out what makes the most sense for the organization. It’s about picking good players. It’s about picking the right players that you think fit what you’re trying to do."

Gardner is arguably the top defensive back in his class. During his three seasons at Cincinnati, Gardner recorded 99 tackles, 16 pass deflections, nine interceptions and 3.5 sacks. Incredibly, he did not allowed a touchdown pass during his entire collegiate career.

Gardner is the ideal cornerback for coach Lovie Smith's defensive system, given his on-field production and 6-2 stature.

Houston has 11 picks entering the draft. And following the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans have two selections in the first round at No. 3 and 13.

Given their desire to bring Gardner to Houston, the Texans may want to strike early. Gardner will meet with the Detroit Lions and has scheduled visits with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.