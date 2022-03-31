Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Texans Met With Texas Southern's DE Michael Badejo

After attending Texas Southern University's Pro Day, the Houston Texans are showing interest in defensive end Michael Badejo.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans did not go far to scout the latest group of prospects entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wednesday afternoon, the Texans attended Texas Southern University's Pro Day. Among the prospects, the Texans met with TSU's star defensive end and outside linebacker, Michael Badejo — per HBCU Legends

Badejo spent one season at SMU before transferring to Texas Southern University in 2018. As a member of the Tigers, Badejo became an All-American HBCU honoree and received All-SWAC honors four times during his collegiate career.

USATSI_17908034

Lovie Smith

USATSI_17642123

Lovie Smith

USATSI_17642137

Lovie Smith

Badejo's best game of the season took place on Oct. 30 during Texas Southern's 59-17 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Badejo recorded five quarterback hurries, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. His skill set epitomizes what coach Lovie Smith is examining when scouting prospects to revamp Houston's defensive line in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Houston Texans
Play

Long-Time Texans, NFL Beat Writer Retires

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain will continue to freelance and remain a presence on Houston radio

By Matthew Postins2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Nico Collins and Davis Mills
Play

Which Texan Promises to 'Attack' Offseason?

Houston Texans Davis Mills and Nico Collins are prepared to attack the offseason ahead of an improved 2022 season.

By Anthony Wood1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_16794458
Play

Is Alabama Offensive Lineman No-Brainer Draft Pick for Texans at No. 3?

After playing three positions in college, could Alabama's Evan Neal be the all-around lineman the Texans need?

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_17810415

Lovie Smith

USATSI_17642136

Lovie Smith

USATSI_17810412

Lovie Smith

"The engine of every defense is the defensive line," Smith said at the NFL Combine on March 2. "There's a certain look we would like to have, and a certain guy we would like to coach it. With me being a defensive coordinator last year, we got a jump start on letting guys see exactly how we're going to play defense."

The Texans have 11 picks entering the draft. Given their desire to enhance the defensive line, the Texans could have some competition in their attempts to keep Badejo in Houston. Badejo also held a pre-draft meeting with the Chicago Bears. 

Houston has spent the previous few weeks attending Pro Days and meeting individually with some of the top talents entering the draft. The Texans have scouted and held meetings with notable draft prospects Treylon Burks and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Houston Texans
News

Long-Time Texans, NFL Beat Writer Retires

By Matthew Postins2 minutes ago
Nico Collins and Davis Mills
News

Which Texan Promises to 'Attack' Offseason?

By Anthony Wood1 hour ago
USATSI_16794458
News

Is Alabama Offensive Lineman No-Brainer Draft Pick for Texans at No. 3?

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Texans Stumble In Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

By Anthony Wood3 hours ago
USATSI_17436934
News

Could Texans Target Alabama's Jameson Williams At No. 13?

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
USATSI_17449797
News

Texans at Baylor Pro Day: Which Bears Are They Hunting?

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
Christian Kirksey
News

Texans Free Agents Back Due To Certain Look, Leadership

By Coty M. Davis7 hours ago
Deshaun-Watson-Texans lawyers
News

WATCH: Deshaun Watson Deposition - Did Lawyer Leak Video of Former Houston Texans QB?

By Mike Fisher8 hours ago