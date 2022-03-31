NFL Draft: Texans Met With Texas Southern's DE Michael Badejo

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans did not go far to scout the latest group of prospects entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wednesday afternoon, the Texans attended Texas Southern University's Pro Day. Among the prospects, the Texans met with TSU's star defensive end and outside linebacker, Michael Badejo — per HBCU Legends.

Badejo spent one season at SMU before transferring to Texas Southern University in 2018. As a member of the Tigers, Badejo became an All-American HBCU honoree and received All-SWAC honors four times during his collegiate career.

Badejo's best game of the season took place on Oct. 30 during Texas Southern's 59-17 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Badejo recorded five quarterback hurries, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. His skill set epitomizes what coach Lovie Smith is examining when scouting prospects to revamp Houston's defensive line in 2022.

"The engine of every defense is the defensive line," Smith said at the NFL Combine on March 2. "There's a certain look we would like to have, and a certain guy we would like to coach it. With me being a defensive coordinator last year, we got a jump start on letting guys see exactly how we're going to play defense."

The Texans have 11 picks entering the draft. Given their desire to enhance the defensive line, the Texans could have some competition in their attempts to keep Badejo in Houston. Badejo also held a pre-draft meeting with the Chicago Bears.

Houston has spent the previous few weeks attending Pro Days and meeting individually with some of the top talents entering the draft. The Texans have scouted and held meetings with notable draft prospects Treylon Burks and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.